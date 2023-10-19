New listing plan recognises Stratford theatre's heritage value

The Kings Theatre in Stratford is being assessed as a possible new addition to the New Zealand Heritage List. (File photo)

Heritage New Zealand is looking to list Stratford’s King’s Theatre as a category 1 historic place – and the Crown entity is keen to hear feedback from the community.

The Taranaki heritage landmark is currently being assessed as a possible new addition to the New Zealand Heritage List / Rārangi Kōrero, the national inventory that identifies and provides information on the country’s important heritage places.

A category 1 listing would identify the building as a place of outstanding national heritage significance under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act.

“Stratford’s King’s Theatre is already well known to most people in Taranaki and also enjoys protection as a scheduled item on the District Plan. Listing under the act is more about formally identifying the heritage values of historic places,” senior heritage assessment adviser Blyss Wagstaff said.

On the Stratford District Council website it states King’s Theatre was the place where “talkies” – movies that incorporated sound and images – were demonstrated for the first time in Australasia in January 1927.

“The theatre is also an early example of a provincial ‘picture palace’ complete with its Greek-revival decorative facade, and original elements that still survive,” she said.

In 2022, renovations at the theatre, including a new screen, acoustic curtains and a new paint job, brought back some of the elegance of the past. The renovation came two years after the cinema received a new sound system and new carpeting.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust gave grants of $126,000 for replacing the sound system, $29,000 for new carpet, $54,000 for a new screen and hoist system, and $41,000 for the acoustic curtains.

Tony Gordon, known as Baz, was one of the volunteers who spent eight hours a day painting for two weeks, saving the project thousands of dollars.

‘’We looked at the colours that were on the outside. They’re what I call regal colours – burgundy, gold and navy, and we carried it right through,” he said at the time.

To make a submission on the proposed category 1 listing, email submissionscr@heritage.org.nz, or visit the online survey portal here. .

Submissions close on November 13.