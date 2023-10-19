Five answers councils will need from the coalition Government

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom has some areas he wants the new Government to address. (File photo)

OPINION: With the final election results due on November 3, New Zealanders' attention is shifting to the quiet negotiations taking place between National, Act and NZ First.

These negotiations aim to create the Government that will shape our nation's future.

At the core of these discussions are transportation, water management, taxes, environmental stewardship, spatial planning, economic development and regulation. All areas requiring effective collaboration between central and local government to underpin our collective standard of living.

Right now councils are formulating detailed ten-year financial forecasts and plans, due to be finalised by June 2024. The forecasts reveal the stark challenges of leveraging our ageing public infrastructure to accommodate soaring population growth, estimated at another million Kiwis over the next decade.

The plans also outline a multitude of other challenges including construction inflation, soaring interest and insurance costs, escalating compliance expenditure, expensive earthquake strengthening of existing assets, and an increased focus on three waters (3W) and transportation renewals.

Many councils are facing high single digit or low double-digit rate increases over the next few years if they are to avoid further running down our public infrastructure.

Central government is well aware the rules imposed on councils through the Local Government Act allocate the costs of growth and development to local communities, while ensuring tax revenue generated from developments flow directly to central government. Central government collects 90% of New Zealand taxes while councils deliver 40% of our public infrastructure with the remaining 10%.

So what are the solutions?

Local councils have a strong track record in housing, community development, resource management, tourism, spatial planning, placemaking, and economic development. Increasingly, we are also being called upon to spearhead New Zealand's climate adaptation efforts.

Councils firmly believe in the principle of subsidiarity, which asserts that decisions concerning the allocation of public resources are most effective when made by those closest to the communities they serve.

As my colleague Wayne Brown aptly states, regions require greater autonomy in making decisions regarding their communities' growth and evolution. We need to establish long-term arrangements that extend beyond the typical three-year political cycles, providing certainty to the people we serve and ensuring more efficient outcomes in the long run.

Councils and mana whenua have demonstrated that by working together at a regional level we can better reflect local views and preferences in the delivery of a wide range of public services.

As we look to the future, Kiwis need the new coalition government to rise to the following five significant challenges:

Future for Local Government:

It has been over 30 years since the current council model was established. We need a commitment from the government to collaborate to develop an evolved Local Government Act capable of delivering sustainable outcomes for New Zealanders economically, culturally, and environmentally through to 2050 and beyond and that necessitates decentralisation of taxation and decision-making.

Transport:

The public expects reliability, resilience, and efficiency from our transport investments. Achieving this in partnership with 78 local authorities, covering roads, bridges, tunnels, rail, ferries, trains, ports, airports, and buses and accommodating a rapidly growing population is a monumental task. Then add in the complexity of reducing emissions to meet our 2050 targets.

The current financing tools fall short of meeting policy objectives, requiring constant crown loans and grants to bridge the widening funding gap while the asset base crumbles, the decline amplified by increasingly regular severe weather events and extremely heavy vehicles.

Our hypothecated fund for transport must be expanded and safeguarded to bring transport funding and investment up to sustainable levels, with increased use of debt to fund major capital work programmes. Those who use and benefit from the system will ultimately cover the costs of bringing our transport infrastructure back up to the level of reliability and resilience expected by Kiwis. Expect road user charges for all vehicles within the next few years and a fully digital system before 2030.

Three Waters:

We need clarity regarding the new coalition's policy, funding and timeline for its 3W reform alternative. At a minimum government needs to credit wrap council water companies and commit to fund the information systems necessary for the step-change in asset management and investment to come. The government will also likely need to provide financial support for small, non-economically viable rural council water supplies to enable mergers or shared service arrangements with larger counterparts.

Economic Development:

The Provincial Growth Fund and COVID stimulus demonstrated councils can work in partnership with central government and mana whenua. However, ad hoc funding rounds with boom bust cycles highlight the need for more predictable long term regional or city deals between councils and the Beehive. Long term contracts would not only reduce the influence of the Wellington bureaucracy but also allow regions to work beyond current political cycles to achieve longer-term community objectives more efficiently.

Bipartisan approach to infrastructure:

The two largest political parties in New Zealand share similar views on investment in transportation, housing and development. The true test for the incoming administration will be their ability to reach across the floor and implement policies that outlast the next few political cycles, setting the country on a trajectory that ensures future generations of Kiwis have access to quality infrastructure, opportunities and the ability to make decisions locally.