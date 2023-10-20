A gem of a show in New Plymouth this weekend

Anne Smillie is one of New Plymouth’s most experienced rock hounds.

Where others simply see dirt, rocks or sand, Anne Smillie sees a treasure trove of mysterious agate, glittering pyrite and precious peridot.

Smillie’s viewpoint is so different because the retired emergency nurse is one of New Plymouth’s, and probably New Zealand’s, most seasoned rock hounds, meaning her world is alive with gems.

LISA BURD/Stuff Smillie, pictured here with a hunk of jasper, has an encyclopaedic knowledge of rocks.

“Until you are into it, you don’t see it. The first thing I picked up when I was 6 was a sea urchin. I kept it for ages and didn’t realise it was a fossil,” she said.

Smillie is the secretary and one of the founding members of the Taranaki Lapidary and Mineral Club. It was in response to an advertisement in the Taranaki Daily News that she went along to the club’s first meeting in Bell Block 45 years ago.

In the years that followed, she chipped away at her husband, John, to join. He did, eventually becoming club president – a title Smillie said she’d held herself a few times too.

As always, the club will hold its annual Rock, Crystal & Mineral Show over Labour Weekend, putting on displays of polished and unpolished gems, rocks and fossils from around New Zealand and the world.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Cutting and shaping rocks is a loud and messy business.

“It’s a fascinating hobby. Some people are interested because they want to make jewellery; others just want to find interesting rocks,” Smillie said.

“It’s a hobby that makes you look at your natural surrounds. It keeps you fit, and you have something to show for it in the end.”

Smillie, whose particular passion is faceting – the cutting of geometric surfaces onto gems – has found just about everything there is to find during her years as a rock hound.

She has uncovered plenty of sapphires, a bunch of wind-faceted ventifacts, and once she even found a diamond.

She’s also partial to agate, a banded crystal rock that comes in all colours of the rainbow.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff The Taranaki Lapidary and Mineral Club is 45 years old and some of its signs might be older than that.

“I’ve been to Agate Creek in Australia about three times. It always gives you a thrill to find an agate. There were thousands the first time we went there. Not so many the third time.”

Finding the rocks is half the fun – cutting, shaping and polishing is the other.

In the kitchen of a former workers’ hostel in Spotswood, New Plymouth, the club’s faceting machine and its polishers, grinders and cutters give the headquarters the appearance of a factory.

LISA BURD/Stuff With a trained eye, rock hounds can see treasure even in dull stones.

Despite all the work that goes into the hobby, there is a social element to the club, though not all outings are as social as others.

“I’m afraid it’s terrible if you get a group of rock hounds together on the beach,” Smillie said.

“Everybody is just walking along with their heads down.”

The Rock, Crystal & Mineral Show is being held this Labour Weekend from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 3 Rangitake Drive, New Plymouth. Cash sales only.