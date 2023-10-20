Can you help us identify this young farming couple?

This cute couple attended a young farmers’ club event in 1961 – does anybody remember them?

Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week's photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

Puke Ariki Heritage Collection/Supplied Saturday’s mother and children with the surname Mould remain a mystery – the address noted on the negative is 13 Ridd St, New Plymouth, so they may have lived there for a time in 1962 or just been visiting family. We hope to be able to identify them one day.

You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/10486/young-farmers-club-couple

You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/109174/mould-group