New Plymouth's Te Rewa Rewa bridge and the iconic postcard view is back

After more than a year spent covered in scaffolding, Te Rewa Rewa Bridge has now been fully repainted and revealed in all its glory. The remaining cables, seen here, were due to be removed on Friday.

The view that has sold thousands of calenders and framed dozens of newly married couples is back.

After one year and three weeks, the scaffolding has come off New Plymouth’s award-winning Te Rewa Rewa Bridge to reveal a sparkling new paint job in time for Labour Weekend.

More than 260,000 walkers, cyclists, runners, and skateboarders cross the bridge over the Waiwhakaiho River each year.

However, for the past year, the famous view of the bridge framing Taranaki Maunga has only been visible on a nearby poster, erected by the New Plymouth District Council while the bridge was under wraps.

With the last of the scaffolding due to be removed on Friday, the bridge has been returned to all its unfettered glory.

Given regular washing and touch-ups, the new $1.8 million paint job is expected to last between 10 and 15 years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The new paint used on the bridge should stay glossier for longer.

In a statement, Andrew Barron, the district council’s infrastructure project manager, said the new paint had better UV resistance than the previous covering and would stay glossy for longer.

“The bridge is looking like new,” he said.

Because the 69-metre bridge is part of New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency picked up 51% of the repainting bill, with the district council covering the rest.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The district council erected a poster of the famous view while the bridge was under wraps.

Those looking to capture their own version of the bridge-and-maunga photograph are advised to do so on Saturday or Sunday to take advantage of the forecast clear skies and warm temperatures, which may not last until Monday.

On Friday, MetService was forecasting showers for Labour Day in Taranaki, though spring weather predictions are notoriously fickle.