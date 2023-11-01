Taranaki National Art Awards celebrates 21 years

New Plymouth artist Che Rogers and his work Wave Width, which won the top painting prize at the 2023 Taranaki National Art Awards.

Taranaki artist Che Rogers entered the Taranaki National Art Awards many times, and this time, he won.

His painting, Wave Width, took out the top painting prize at the awards ceremony at Sandfords Event Centre, Opunake, on Friday.

Rogers said he enjoyed being part of the exhibition which follows the awards each year, regardless of whether he was placed.

“I really don't just enter it to win. It's pretty random who wins, there is a heap of really good work in there, it really comes down to what the judges like on that day.”

He used aluminium composite material to create the winning work, scratching paint off to reveal the white and silver colours beneath.

The work is part of an exhibition he created earlier this year to explore the relationships people have with technology - “man versus machine”, he said.

To create it, he used a machine – a potter’s wheel – to spin the disk, then scratched the design on by hand.

“It’s a combination of machine and hand-done.”

His studio in New Plymouth is open as part of the Taranaki Arts Trail.

This is the 21st year of the awards, which drew more than 360 entries from all over New Zealand, an eclectic array of art works across the seven categories, competing for a prize pool of $17,000, South Taranaki District Council arts co-ordinator Michaela Stoneman said.

Judges for 2023 were Professor Bob Jahnke from Massey University and Taarati Taiaroa from Govett Brewster Art Gallery.

New Plymouth artist Reyna Henderson was second in the painting award with her work Nothing’s Going to Bring me Down.

In the Taranaki Artist category, Jasmine Middlebrook of New Plymouth was first with Flight, and Waldo Hartley of New Plymouth was highly commended for The Cliff.

The exhibition runs until November 5.

Other results: 3D Award: Jonathon Campbell, Lower Hutt, Extinction Cord II 1; highly commended Marion Courtille, Napier, for Galaxie.

Works on Paper Award: Deborah Morris, Te Awamutu, Landscape of Emotions #10 1; Pat Greenfield, New Plymouth, Swan Lake, highly commended.

Fibre Art Award: Jeanette Verster, New Plymouth, Cross Rhythms 1; Catherine Parkinson, Te Awamutu, The Journey, highly commended.

Tō Taranakitanga Award: Jordan Quinnell, Palmerston North, Young Warrior 1; Reeve Hokopaura, Hāwera, Patu, highly commended.

Photography Award: Lara Gilks, Wellington, From the Deep, 1; Jill Fearn, New Plymouth, Solid Foundation, highly commended.

2023 committee choice award: Troy Wood, Inglewood, Grafted Copper.