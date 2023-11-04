The $280m roading project that morphed into an ecological rescue mission

The $280m Te Ara o Te Ata Mt Messenger Bypass will bring Taranaki a more reliable northern gateway and secure the future of an environmentally important forest.

Every day Rae-Hinerau Wetere makes sure by 6am she is on site at the sprawling office block at the base of Mt Messenger in North Taranaki ready to get stuck into work.

Wetere, the Ngāti Tama pou tiaki for the massive Te ara o Te Ata Mt Messenger SH3 bypass project, arrives early to prove a point.

“For me to be taken seriously in a construction space I said I was going to be here at 6am every day. So all can see how committed we are because we are representing the iwi.

“Why shouldn’t we set a high standard?”

Wetere is there because Taranaki’s biggest roading project weaves its way through the iwi-owned Parininihi Forest.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Despite being in isolated hill country 40 minutes from New Plymouth the work site includes a modern office block packed with dozens of desks and computers.

As the land was confiscated in the late 1800s and returned as part of the Ngāti Tama Treaty settlement, it was politically untenable for Waka Kotahi to use the Public Works Act to compulsorily acquire the land it needed for the road.

And so the project hinged on partnering with the iwi.

It was this partnership, worked out over many months around the negotiating table, that saw the already massive roading project morph into a nationally significant ecological rescue mission.

Once completed, Taranaki will have a reliable northern gateway and around it one of the North Island’s few remaining forests that stretch from the coast inland to the ranges will have been saved from decline, restored and protected in perpetuity.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngāti Tama pou tiaki Rae-Hinerau Wetere is always one of the first at the site when she starts work at 6am.

As Wetere says, iwi involvement is definitely not tokenism. It has shaped the direction, scope and future of the project, which will provide employment for iwi members for decades to come.

As hosts, Ngāti Tama run a very different type of work site, where Manaaki is a core value. The iwi task themselves with the responsibility for the cultural safety and well-being of everyone on site.

That starts for all workers with an induction at Pukearuhe Marae and extends to cultural monitoring of the worksite, morning and evening karakia and even taking a packet of biscuits along to a worksite, just in case someone is hungry.

“If you aren’t looking after the people who are working on this project, how are they going to respect the work they do,” Wetere says.

“And though 82% [of Ngāti Tama] voted for it [the road], we can’t build it ourselves. A lot of workers left their whanau to work here, so we have to look after them.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As hosts Ngāti Tama exert a massive influence on how the construction site is run.

The road is also looking after iwi. Through their work on site they are rediscovering seasonal food gathering sites, reconnecting with their whenua and their korero lost for generations following the area’s confiscation in the 1800s.

It is Wetere’s hope the stories they learn, the work they carry out, the karakia they recite and record will one day be spoken by her mokopuna to their own children.

“They will be able to share the beautiful story of the road they are on,” she says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lead ecologist Roger MacGibbon has been working on the site for seven years, long before construction crews came in.

Despite the deep and jagged scars the construction is causing, it is the future beauty of the site that lead ecologist Roger MacGibbon sees.

In that vision the scars are covered in green, the forest canopy is lush and loud with bird song, the undergrowth thick and impenetrable and the streams once again full of tuna, inanga and the giant kōkopu that once grew so large in the area they were referred to as native trout.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff MacGibbon says planting will eventually cover the roading scars and make the route one of New Zealand’s most picturesque stretches of highway.

“This is ecosystem scale. This is large enough to make a significant difference to species,” he says of the project that will see tens of thousands of trees planted and pest management carried out across 3650 hectares of forest in perpetuity.

MacGibbon has had his boots on the ground as long as anyone. For the last seven years he has commuted "100 minutes” from his home in Pirongia to walk the valleys, examine the streams, measure the sediment, and monitor the habits of the endangered long-tailed bats.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff While the forest may look healthy, MacGibbon says it is being ravaged by pests including possums, goats and cattle and is in serious decline.

On his phone, and on the phones of all the ecologists working on the project, are polka-dotted maps of the work site, each spot a point of significance, be it a tree, a kiwi, a stream or a ground dwelling peripatus.

It is no joke that the team of ecologists initially outnumbered the construction workers and there are still 10 on site each day. There needs to be.

Of the 17 monitored kiwi near the site, eight have territories overlapping the construction zone. Their whereabouts is tracked every minute of the day and if they get too close to the site, work stops until they leave, or are removed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Important ecological sites including trees, insects, birds and streams are rigorously mapped and monitored.

More than once MacGibbon puts his hand on his heart as he promises the conservation status of the area will be far, far better when the project is complete.

Which makes it a struggle for him to contain his frustration when addressing claims made by protestors still occupying a site on Mt Messenger that the project is an environmental disaster.

After a slight pause he diplomatically suggests the forest only looks healthy to the layperson.

In fact, like so many other unmanaged forests, it is in decline, so ravaged by pests and cattle grazing it is potentially just a decade away from complete ruin.

Without this project the forest has no hope, he says. And while the hypothetical layperson who only looks at the forest from above may not notice the difference the project will make, they may hear it.

“In 10-15 years that will be the change. Tui and bell bird. Just the volume of bird sounds. That’s what you’ll notice,” he says.

Bird song is not the sound Caleb Parry will be listening for in the future, but rather the absence of sound.

Truck engines that struggle through their gears both up and down the existing steep and winding highway will instead be able to smoothly cruise along a road that reaches a peak of just 110m above sea level, 65m lower than the current road.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roger MacGibbon, Rae-Hinerau Wetere, owner interface manager Caleb Perry and construction manager Hardus Pieters above the only construction site visible from the existing road.

Parry is the owner interface manager, which translates to manager of the Mt Messenger alliance of Waka Kotahi, Downer, HEB Construction, Tonkin and Taylor and WSP that was formed for the project.

Based in Whanganui, Parry commutes to the site each week, staying two to three nights at New Plymouth’s Novotel, which he is quick to explain is cheaper than renting a house.

Perhaps conscious of the rising costs of the project, which will shave just minutes off the travel time in and out of Taranaki, he reiterates the reasons the slip prone road is being replaced in the first place.

“A massive part of this is ensuring the route is able to be used and the Waikato to Whanganui route is not severed,” he says.

Announced with much fanfare in 2016 as a $90 million project to fix Taranaki’s woefully unreliable northern route, the project cost, as with the scope, has since ballooned.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The bypass will replace the slip prone route over Mt Messenger. Originally budgeted at $90m the cost is currently pegged at $280m but is expected to increase significantly when the budget is reviewed next year.

Last budgeted at $280m, prior to pandemic related cost increases, the new “cost” will be set by Waka Kotahi early next year.

Parry politely declines questions around what that new figure might be, though acknowledges it will increase.

With the project still years away from completion, it is unlikely to be the final cost of the project that began life as a 6km bypass.

The timeline for the completion of the project is not entirely in the hands of the engineers. An end date depends on when Waka Kotahi can complete ongoing legal action related to their compulsory acquisition of the property owned by Tony and Debbie Pascoe, who don’t want leave.

Parry is too politically astute to mention names, or maybe as project lead names don’t come into it. The “northern property”, as he calls it, is just another complication in a ridiculously complicated project.

“Four years once that property comes in,” he says. “Add four years and that will be the completion date.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A cable way enables materials to be taken into and out of isolated work sites, and, occasionally saves workers from the hundreds of stairs they’d otherwise use to get down to the valley floor.

While some of the project site is visible from the current road, that is all motorists will be able to see until it is completed. The rest of the work is being carried out in terrain so steep and inaccessible that the project has utilised a cableway to carry materials and workers in and out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Though a cableway can do the heavy lifting at the project, access to many of the sites is via scaffold built stairs.

Though it can’t take all the workers. Most must walk into the thickly wooded valleys on steep scaffold-built stairs that require unwavering focus to safely traverse down, and a strong heart when coming back up.

It is in these valleys, beyond sight of everyone but the construction teams, that the big money is being spent on two bridges and a 235 metre-long tunnel.

And because SH3 is the only practical northern route into and out of Taranaki, and 20 per cent of traffic is freight, the tunnel is being built “over dimension" at 10m wide and 6m high.

In other words, if you want to shift a house from Pio Pio to New Plymouth, the bypass project has you covered.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff South African-born construction manager Hardus Pieters has bought a house in New Plymouth.

South African-born construction manager Hardus Pieters already has a house in New Plymouth, making the decision to buy property here after 20 years in New Zealand shifting from project to project in Auckland, Waikanae and Christchurch.

“I don’t know what took me so long to find Taranaki,” he says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Where possible the road follows the contour of the land but still requires large “cuts” through hills. This 27m high cut is one of the larger ones but the project’s largest will be 65m.

Like Parry and MacGibbon his explanation of his role is necessarily peppered with project-specific jargon. There’s cut 15, access track 12, fill 13, pre-cast portals, fire suppression and cut volume.

His presentation succinctly outlines the scale of the roading project.

As well as the bridges, including the 125m one that goes over the ecologically important lowland swamp forest without disturbing it, there is the 235m tunnel that will take 10 months to bore and two years to open.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A 125m bridge will take the road over an ecologically precious and rare stand of lowland swamp forest.

“The first cut for that is the middle of June,” he says.

Before that date he expects the team will have moved just 20 per cent of the estimated 1.1 million cubic metres of earthworks “cut volume” the project requires.

Which means they will have moved the equivalent of 87 Olympic swimming pools of dirt and have 697.6 pools’ worth to go.

Much of the cut is being repurposed as fill to bring the road up to level. Of the 950,000m3 the project requires, his team have so far filled 41,500m3. There is, by any measure, a long, long way to go.

Pieters is sure he will stay in Taranaki to reach that goal, but beyond that, well, maybe.

“Depends on the fishing,” he says. “Where are the good spots?”