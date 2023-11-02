One person dies after Taranaki crash

The crash blocked the state highway for a time on Wednesday evening.

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in northern Taranaki on Wednesday evening.

The crash, on Mokau Rd, SH3, was reported shortly after 5:30pm, just north of Okau Rd, police said.

The crash closed the state highway for a time and Hato Hone St John responded with a rescue helicopter and two ambulances.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said three fire engines attended the crash from Urenui, Waitara and Tainui Mokau.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way, police said in a statement on Thursday morning.