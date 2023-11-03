What's on in Taranaki: November 3-11

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen should Elton John and Billy Joel team up, well, Sunday’s tribute show at TSB Showplace might be what you’ve always dreamed of.

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Infinity Ritual EP release party, Vinyl Countdown, Friday, November 3, 7pm

Infinity Ritual is releasing their 2nd EP "II" and will play live at Vinyl Countdown to launch it. They did this last year in July with the release of their debut EP and the store was packed and spilling out onto the street.

Improv Salad: Halloween Hangover, New Plymouth Little Theatre, Saturday, November 4, 7.30pm

Local comedy group Improv Salad are putting on a Halloween-themed special at New Plymouth Little Theatre. Performing improvised scenes and playing games similar to TV's Whose Line is it Anyway? Tickets $20 from Eventfinda.

WITT Te Pūkenga open day, New Plymouth and Hāwera, Saturday, November 4, 11am to 2pm

The annual WITT Te Pūkenga Open Day is coming up at the Ngāmotu and Hāwera campuses. Get along to the whānau-friendly day out and have a kōrero with the industry-experienced tutors.

The Lions charity tables, 1961 South Rd, near Manaia, November 4, 5, 10am – 3pm

Some Opunake Lions Club members, led by gardening enthusiast, Kathryn Stanley of Oaonui, welcome everyone to sales tables with fancy aprons, Julie Gargan paintings and many potted plants. The venue is the potting shed at Elaine and John Sanderson's garden, 1961 South Rd, near Manaia. Tickets for entry are at the entrance to the garden.

Elton John vs Billy Joel NZ Tribute, TSB Showplace, Sunday, November 5, 7.30pm

NZ's Award-winning hit tribute show suitable for all ages features astonishing costumes, two grand pianos in black and white, a world-class lighting show, plenty of banter and all the songs you love. Adults from $55. Concessions available for children (14 and under), students, seniors and unwaged. Family passes also available. (service fees apply). Buy tickets here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=EJVBJ2023&v=NTLROYAL

The Great Taranaki Steam Band, New Plymouth Club, Sunday, November 5, 4.30pm

Taranaki Jazz Club's annual showcasing of more than 30 local musicians. Led by musical director Christopher Luke, their repertoire includes legendary big band standards, show tunes and more. Doors open 3.45pm for a 4.30pm start. General admission $30, NP Club members $35, jazz club members $20, students $10.

The Majesty of the Needle Embroidery Exhibition, Percy Thomson Gallery, Stratford, until November 10

Stitched works from embroidery guilds in the Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu region with guest artist Lee Westwood of Stratford, celebrating the power and beauty of needlework. Learn to embroider with the Central Taranaki Guild on Saturday, November 6. Create a goldwork beetle embroidery with expert guidance. Materials cost $5. Workshop duration is approx one hour. Exhibition open 10am-4pm weekdays, 10am-3pm weekends.

Dancing For Hope, TSB Showplace, Friday, November 10, 7.05pm

Introducing New Plymouth's newest big charity night out, a heartfelt fundraiser for Gumboot Friday and Taranaki Retreat, where 12 local celebs will hit the dance floor. Last tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=DANCING423 After-party tickets to be released soon.

The Māori Elite Tour (R18), TSB Showplace, Saturday, November 11, 7:30pm

Join Māori elitist/artist Hori in this political satire piece as he tries to answer all the questions around Māori elitism or so-called “treaty-ist”. The night will begin at 6.30pm with drinks and kai, and at 7.30pm Hori will speak for an hour. Clothing and artworks will be available. Tickets available here (R18): https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/events/MAORIET23/venues/BRYROBB/performances/ENBL2023931/tickets

Planet Lafroskunk, Eight Ball Pool and Dars, Saturday, November 11, 8pm

Get ready to embark on a musical journey like no other as the vibrant fusion of Latin American, Rock, Afrobeat, Ska, and Funk takes centre stage. Planet Lafroskunk is an electrifying event promising a night of unforgettable music and groovy vibes, featuring two major New Zealand bands, Banana Mundo and The Mara, as well as renowned DJ Tobetones to warm up and close off the night.

To have your event included in Friday’s what’s on, submit in above format to taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz, subject line: What’s On. Deadline 5pm Wednesday, week of publication. Unformatted listings will not be considered.