Taranaki hockey players given Black Sticks contracts

Taranaki hockey player Holly Pearson has been recalled to the Black Sticks side after recovering from a knee injury. She is one four Taranaki players to be given international contracts.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Taranaki hockey player Holly Pearson has recovered from injury and been given a full-time contract with the Black Sticks.

Pearson is one of four Taranaki players given international contracts announced by Hockey New Zealand recently.

She joins Hope Ralph and Casey Crowley on full-time contracts, while Anna Crowley has been given an event contract to be available for shorter periods of time for events like the Olympic Qualifiers in January.

Crowley returned to play in August after she fractured her eye socket and suffered a concussion warming up for a match against Great Britain in April.

Pearson’s selection comes after a significant knee injury sustained in May 2022 against Australia.

With strong form at domestic level, she has been granted a return to the international level. She made her debut in 2019 and has gained 31 international caps.

The women’s team will play a test series against the United States at their brand-new facility in North Carolina at the end of the year, providing valuable preparation ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers.

Head coach Phil Burrows said this would provide New Zealand with good, quality opposition with a developing squad.

“Our team is still growing and international tests like this provide an invaluable opportunity for us to peak at the right time as we look to secure our spot in Paris,” he said.

The women will play in the FIH Nations Cup in Spain during May and June.

Adding to the local hockey success, Jordan Whittleston has been selected in the New Zealand Under-21 team to attend the Junior World Cup in Malaysia in December.

Dean Clarkson was promoted to the Under-21 fixtures during a camp earlier this month after positive performances at the Under 18 championships and in the New Zealand Secondary School’s Rankin Cup.

Taranaki players Dylan Benton, Ben James and Owen Brown joined Clarkson at a Future Black Sticks camp along with Riley Grylls and Nicole Kowalewski.

Taranaki head coach Jamie Stones said it was promising to see six athletes from the region attend the camps.

“It validates the hard work and dedication from all of them through their rep and school season,” he said.

“The camp was a great chance for them to understand hockey at the next level and really tests their ability against all of the other best players in the region.”

He said it was outstanding to see Pearson and Anna Crowley back in the Black Sticks mix after recovering from their injuries.

“It’s awesome to see Taranaki hockey players starting to really make some waves on the national and international scene.

“It provides a huge amount of inspiration for our younger athletes to strive to achieve at these heights as well.”

