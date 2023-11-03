A picture of Taranaki history: The Melody Maids

Eyes forward and salute the joys of melody.

The Melody Maids were an entertainment troupe from Taranaki who travelled Aotearoa during the Second World War.

This publicity shot was taken before a nationwide tour in November 1945, during which the Manawatu Standard described them as “equal to anything recorded overseas”.

Find this and other historical photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/53078/melody-maids-group