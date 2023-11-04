The Taranaki garden where everyone asks after the dad

David Lloyd is the chief greeter at Jenny and Guy Oakley's garden at Manaia where he is sometimes known as “Jenny’s dad”.

When visitors arrive at Jenny and Guy Oakley's garden at Manaia, they inevitably ask: "Where's your dad?"

"I'm sure they come to see him, not me," Jenny, who has taken part in every one of the 36 years of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, says with a laugh.

A stalwart supporting a stalwart. Her father, David Lloyd, at 91, does have short breaks, but is mostly in his familiar position behind the ticket box greeting visitors.

"Often people come and they know me but I can't remember their names," he says.

"One of the reasons I like coming is talking to people and the things you learn."

On this sun-filled day in the middle of the 10-day festival he got chatting with an ex-New Zealand cricketer, who talked of the day he met the Queen.

Dayle Hadlee, older brother of Sir Richard, was in the New Zealand team that toured England, India and Pakistan in 1969.

During a royal reception, the Queen asked to speak with the youngest member of the team. It was Dayle, then aged 21, who ended up having a long chat with Her Royal Highness.

While sharing stories of his time as chief greeter for the Oakley Garden, David warmly welcomes a small bus-tour group from Whakatane to the rural property.

Supplied Jenny Oakley of Oakley's garden at Manaia may have her name on the door but it’s her dad who people ask after.

It all began as an extension to the family dairy farm.

"We bought 15 acres at the top to graze our heifers," David says.

Jenny and Guy bought 10 acres and the house, and redesigned it. Still, the heifers stayed.

"Then the garden got bigger and bigger and we weren't able to graze so many."

David and wife Joan helped lay the tennis court, which, during the festival, is spread with tables and plants grown by horticulturalist Jenny and her team.

This year, the Oakley Garden was awarded the maximum six stars by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, making it a Garden of International Significance.

"We started with a bare paddock, but there was a walnut tree."

In the garden beside David and the ticket box, the 70-year-old walnut tree is adorned with hanging baskets, which Jenny is renowned for.

At 11am on Saturday she will be giving the last of three free demonstrations on how to make a hanging basket as part of the Mitre 10 Speaker Series.

At 1pm the same day she will share her knowledge on propagating plants. And David will be there to greet everyone.