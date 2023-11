Emergency services were called to an intersection in New Plymouth after a car rolled on Sunday. (File photo)

One person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Cutfield Rd and Bracken St at about 11am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Two cars were involved in the collision, however it appeared there was another vehicle involved, he said.

One person was taken to hospital, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, he said.