Hāwera main street closed for several hours following 'serious assault'

Police are conducting inquires into an assault that occurred in Hāwera on Monday night.

A man was flown to Waikato Hospital following an altercation in Hāwera on Monday evening that saw police close part of the town’s main street until late Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police responded to a “serious assault” in the South Taranaki town late on Monday.

Inquiries were ongoing into the incident on Tuesday and police were appealing to the public for information on the assault, Matuku said.

The male victim was currently in a serious but stable condition after being transported to Waikato Hospital, he said.

The street was initially closed off, with police officers and cars at each end.

Taranaki CIB worked on a scene examination till just before midnight on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, a tent was set up in the middle of the street and numbered evidence markers were spread around the scene, near Pizza Hut, as officers carried out investigations, a resident said.

About 10 businesses on the block between Victoria St and Argyle St, including a number of food sellers, were unable to open for most of Tuesday morning.

Police were seen escorting people with appointments into the Oranga Tamariki office, which was located within the cordon.

The street reopened just after 11.30am, after firefighters from the Hāwera Volunteer Bridgade washed the tarmac around where the incident took place.

Some of the first people to walk down the street after it opened were four women fresh from a nearby exercise session at Age Concern. They missed out on their normal restorative cuppa and chat because all the cafes they usually go to were closed.

The Black Cat Takeaways was the first business to open after the police cordon was lifted.

Along the street, fruiterer Chandra Ravji said he received a text about the street closure on Tuesday.

He was able to open soon after the cordon was lifted, but several of the cafes along the street stayed shut for the day.

He said it was the first time something like this had happened near his business.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Firefighters wash the street cordoned off by police following an assault on Monday night. The cordon was lifted and the street reopened just after 11.30am on Tuesday.

Across the road, Heather Brokenshire also opened her business, T&H Betta Electrical.

“It hasn’t really affected us, except we were not able to open, but for the cafes its a different story,” she said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance officers assessed and transported one patient by helicopter to Waikato Hospital on Monday night in a “critical condition”.

If anyone heard or saw any verbal or physical altercations in the area on Monday night, they should contact police via 105.

