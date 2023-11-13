Fishing fun day comes around again for kids in Stratford

A chance for kids to hook a trout is coming up in Stratford on Saturday, December 2.

It is the 26th time the event, which sees youngsters getting a hand from an expert to catch one of 300 trout released into the scout den pool in the Pātea River within King Edward Park, in the heart of Stratford.

Children will be able to fish for free from 8am until 1pm, with help from Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers.

Taranaki Fish and Game senior field officer Allen Stancliff said the beauty of this release is that the trout remain in the vicinity for several months, complementing the Pātea River’s resident brown trout population and providing great fishing for novice and expert anglers alike.

Parents and caregivers can book a 15-minute time slot for their kids by visiting the Stratford i-Site in Miranda St Stratford or ringing 0800 765 6708.

People willing to volunteer to help kids fish on the day can contact him on 06 757 9676.