Nowhere to hide: New Plymouth pound 'mooving' bull on

New Plymouth's dog pound has been playing host to a bull since September, but the Inglewood Friesian is “mooving” on next week.

A young Taranaki bull looking for a city adventure has ended up in the New Plymouth dog pound and will now be auctioned off to pay for the cost of his room and board.

Animal control officers at the pound occasionally have to look after goats and sheep, as well as dogs, but the call about an escaped bull on September 2, was something new, New Plymouth District Council compliance lead Kimberley Laurence said.

“We don't get these every day. It was reported wandering around Inglewood, so we went and picked him up. The first thing I said was that health and safety was a priority,” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff The bull was found wandering around the small Taranaki town of Inglewood.

Where the two-year-old Friesian was headed is unknown.

It may have been looking for a china shop, but instead its high-stakes gamble for freedom ended abruptly when, unable to hide its hide, it was rounded up and transported to a paddock at the pound.

Now, after several weeks in the city waiting to be claimed, the bull, who is in great health and good-natured, had taken stock of his situation and was more than ready to leave the city and “moove” back to country life, Laurence said.

“This guy is not a pet, not at all cuddly, he’s farm stock.”

Laurence said the bull’s former owner was not in a position to take it back, so it would be auctioned at the Stratford sale yards on Wednesday, November 15 to recoup some of the costs the council had incurred caring for the animal.

The bull is not the only unusual guest to have ended up at the pound. It is currently also hosting a tri-coloured kunekune pig, a breed generally raised as pets, not for pork.

LISA BURD/Stuff Animal control officer Kyla Palma has grown attached to the pound's other non-canine resident, a tri-colour kunekune mixed-breed pig.

The pig, which has a ring in its nose, was found in Bell Block on October 10.

“He’s very friendly, and he comes running up to our officer Kyla and lies on his back for a belly rub,” Laurence said.

“He’ll be looking for a good home if we can’t find his owner.”

As well as the farm animals, there are more than 20 dogs in the pound in need of new homes.

“We’re always looking for responsible owners for these dogs that are able to be rehomed,” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff NPDC Pound Officer Paula O’Connell with one of the many dogs available for adoption now.

The cost of living meant some people were not able to continue looking after their dogs.

“Numbers fluctuate, but it does seem we’re seeing more and more, getting up there in numbers. ​​If you're interested in giving one of these animals a home, a dog or a pig, give us a call.”