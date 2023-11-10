A picture of Taranaki history: A Canadian explorer pops into Stratford

Explorer Aloha Baker caused a stir when she brought her Ford V8 into Stratford.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections unearths one historical photo relevant to the current date.

Canadian explorer and filmmaker Aloha Baker stopped in Stratford on November 13, 1936 where she chatted with a crowd outside the Plaza Theatre.

Baker was touring the world in her Ford V8, bedecked with badges from more than 60 countries she had visited along the way.

Find this and other historical photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/132170/aloha-baker-world-tour-photographs