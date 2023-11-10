What's on in Taranaki: November 10-18

Nigel Latta will be in New Plymouth on Tuesday to talk about scams and why so many people fall for them. (File photo)

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

The Māori Elite Tour (R18), TSB Showplace, Saturday, November 11, 7:30pm

Join Māori elitist/artist Hori in this political satire piece as he tries to answer all the questions around Māori elitism or so-called “treaty-ist”. The night will begin at 6.30pm with drinks and kai, and at 7.30pm Hori will speak for an hour. Clothing and artworks will be available. Tickets available here (R18): https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/events/MAORIET23/venues/BRYROBB/performances/ENBL2023931/tickets

Exhibition, If Not Now, F Block, WITT Te Pūkenga

See a collection of work by WITT Te Pūkenga Level 5 and 6 Diploma in Arts and Design graduates including painting, sculpture, photography and printmaking. The gallery will be open and ākonga are on hand to answer questions, but sometimes the answers are within the artwork! On now from 10am-2pm Monday to Saturday, F Block, WITT Te Pūkenga, 20 Bell Street until November 18, 2023.

Planet Lafroskunk, Eight Ball Pool and Darts, Saturday, November 11, 8pm

Get ready to embark on a musical journey like no other as the vibrant fusion of Latin American, Rock, Afrobeat, Ska, and Funk takes centre stage. Planet Lafroskunk is an electrifying event promising a night of unforgettable music and groovy vibes, featuring two major New Zealand bands, Banana Mundo and The Mara, as well as renowned DJ Tobetones to warm up and close off the night.

Twilight Gala, Frankley School, Sunday, November 12, 4pm to 7pm

Games, bake stall, food and fun for everyone. At 357 Tukapa St.

Primo presents: Nigel Latta - Live, What in the scam is going on?, TSB Showplace, Tuesday, November 14, 7:00pm

Nigel will explain the psychology of scams, the traits scammers exploit, and the simple ways we can all better protect ourselves against them. Whether you are a business owner, a parent, a grandparent or a teenager there will be something for you. After his presentation, there will be an interactive Q&A session. Recommended for 18 years+. Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=NIGELLAT23

Bill Bailey - Thoughtifier, TSB Showplace, Thursday, November 16, 8pm

With his trademark musical stylings and characteristic wit, Bill returns with a new show, Thoughtifier. Only a handful of tickets left. Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=BBAILEY23&V=NTT

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, TSB Showplace, Friday, November 17

Talented multi-instrumentalist Zac Coombs will return in the lead role with his uncanny rendition of Neil Diamond. Audiences will be treated to live performances of Diamond’s most enduring hits, including Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, I’m a Believer, Red Red Wine and more. Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=SWEETCAR23&v=NTT

