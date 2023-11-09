Taranaki Foundation chair steps down due to health reasons

Taranaki Foundation’s chairperson Bryce Barnett has stepped down due to health reasons. (File photo)

The man who championed New Plymouth’s multimillion-dollar Destination Play project is stepping down from Taranaki Foundation due to health reasons.

Taranaki Foundation announced on Thursday that its chairperson, Bryce Barnett, would be giving up his position due to his health.

Destination Play is a $6 million super playground development above New Plymouth’s Kāwaroa Reef which, under Barnett’s guidance, was pledged $700,000 from the foundation.

SUPPLIED The $5.5 million playground planned for Kawaroa Park in New Plymouth.

Barnett said he would continue with the foundation as a trustee, although his time there could be “sporadic”.

"It has been an honour to serve the foundation and the community we care for,” Barnett said.

“I am immensely proud of our staff, trustees, committee members, donors, supporters and everyone who has contributed to our journey so far."

Trustee Phil Hinton would take up the role in Barnett’s absence, a spokesperson for the foundation said.

“Phil’s passion and commitment make him a fitting successor, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead the foundation forward.”