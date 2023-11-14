Taranaki's first conservation apprentices graduate

Maia Gibbs, Mawene Bidois and Mereana Hanrahan recently graduated from their two-year ranger apprentice programme, and they love their work.

Newly-graduated conservation ranger Mawene Bidois signed up to learn a new job and found a mission and an extended family.

He and three others in Taranaki have just graduated from their two-year ranger apprentice programme, funded by Jobs for Nature and PredatorFree NZ.

“My whānau has gotten bigger now. We started as friends, and we have come together as more of a whānau now. I have some more brothers and sisters,” he said.

Bidois, along with Mereana Hanrahan and Jarvis Edwards work for Taranaki Mounga Project, and fellow apprentice Maia Gibbs works for Taranaki Kiwi Trust.

He said their relationship skills have developed through connecting with other groups, including iwi, restoration groups at Maungatautari Sanctuary and Zoolandia Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as with kaumatua.

“I consider them all my whānau, we’re all doing the same mahi though in different locations.”

“It has opened up heaps of doors, it’s not just about trapping,” Jarvis Edwards said.

Gibbs enjoys the variety of work.

“Celine [Filbee, Taranaki Kiwi Trust manager] pushes me to help out everybody else – working with other conservation groups around Taranaki is the best part,” she said.

From helping out to now organising things, Hanrahan feels she has come a long way.

“My knowledge has grown in so many ways - from operating a GPS, reading the land and identifying trees and manu. At the moment I’m organising our crew for monitoring toutouwai, and when I first started out I was a helper with that project, so it feels like I’ve come full circle,” she said.

Taranaki Mounga Project operations manager Ngahina Capper said completing the apprenticeships was a great achievement for the four.

“Creating opportunities is central to the project and the apprenticeship is part of that. They have bright futures ahead, and we see them all as pivotal in terms of our succession modelling.”

Filbee said she was thrilled with the programme.

“Maia came to us as a novice, but she had absolutely the right attitude. She is now a thoughtful, efficient and diligent trapper with a host of other skills in her bow, including a kiwi handling accreditation.”

PredatorFree NZ chief executive Jessi Morgan said there wasn’t a clear path to a career in predator control and conservation before the Predator Free Apprentice programme began.

“Helping and nurturing young people to get their hands dirty on their own whenua, with real-life experience and on-the-job training to protect vulnerable native species, has been a big hit.

“We have made predator control a viable and attractive career path for young people – otherwise, we will have nobody to deliver the mahi for a predator free Aotearoa by 2050.”

Around the country, about 65 apprentices will graduate by mid-next year through the Jobs for Nature-funded programme.