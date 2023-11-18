Taranaki woman finds strength and confidence through beauty pageants

Bree Paton-Courtney plans to use her time as the Miss Five Crowns New Zealand Supreme Queen to help and inspire other young people to overcome difficulties and achieve their dreams.

A Taranaki woman who found her way to a new life through entering a beauty pageant wants to spend her “reign” as a beauty queen helping others.

Bree Paton-Courtney, now 25, is New Zealand’s current Miss Five Crowns Supreme Queen, and also won an international title at a pageant in Las Vegas.

The New Plymouth woman has come a long way since she dressed in her brother’s cast-off clothing as a teenager, the baggy garments reflecting how she felt about herself and her desire to hide away.

After getting bullied at high school, she left at 16 to study professional cookery but found herself in a toxic relationship and a workplace where she got bullied again. This left her self-esteem in tatters, she said.

“Because of what had happened, I couldn't stand up for myself. It was really hard to deal with conflict.”

In 2019, she met a woman who was part of Miss Five Crowns, a performance pageant platform that aims to build personal skills and professional development.

The woman encouraged Paton-Courtney to enter, saying it would help her self-esteem and that she would make some great friends.

“My mum always said you become what you surround yourself with. And back then, I wasn't surrounded by good people. I knew I needed a change, and I had nothing to lose, really,” she said.

Along with winning the Taranaki regional crown, she discovered “all this amazing support from all these amazing women”, learnt new skills and got the chance to dance on stage, something she’d loved as a child.

The achievement and her newfound confidence gave her the strength to leave behind the toxic relationship and the job where she was getting bullied, she said.

Then her father died about a year ago. Three months later, her nana also died.

“It flipped my whole world.”

But then she got the chance to represent New Zealand internationally at the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It was my first time overseas,” she said. “It was crowded, full on – [the city is] always awake even if it’s 1am.”

And she won the ambassador’s award. The prize was a cruise around the Gulf of Mexico, which she is looking forward to in January.

In July, she will represent New Zealand again, at the 2024 Regency International Pageant in Orlando, Florida.

Back home in New Plymouth, she works in hospitality and has started a home-based massage business.

And she is keen to share her story, hoping she can help others overcome challenges.

She will be speaking to students at her old high school, Spotswood College, and wants to do the same at other schools.

“I realised how short life really is, and I want to inspire and encourage people to make the most of their life.”