New crop growing trials across Taranaki gain momentum

Pihama organic dairy farmer Janet Fleming is one of six trialists in Venture Taranaki's Branching Out project growing medicinal plants and gin botanicals.

Medicinal plants and gin botanicals are amongst the crops being grown in Taranaki in trials designed to help the dairy-dominant region diversify and become more resilient.

Six botanical trial sites are now growing a selection of gin botanicals angelica and liquorice, and medicinal ashwagandha and Calendula officinalis (medicinal plants).

The trials are part of regional development agency Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki’s Branching Out project launched in 2020 to broaden the region’s food offerings through supporting more diverse and complementary use of land, enterprises and products.

Pihama organic dairy farmer Janet Fleming, who is one of the botanical trialists, said she was excited about branching into complementary land use with the trials.

Fleming and her late husband, Stephen, have been farming organically since 2004 and are in their sixth season of milking once a day, two farming practices considered outside the mainstream, she said.

“Getting involved with the botanicals growing trials aligns with our vision and provides an opportunity to test our knowledge, assess soil capacity, and embrace stepping outside what we do well already, and continue our learning journey.”

Supplied Rawiri McClutchie and his whanau are aiming to find financially viable crops on their land that will provide employment for generations to come.

North Taranaki landowner Rawiri McClutchie said he and his whānau, who are also growing a mixture of botanical and medicinal crops, were looking for financially viable ways to farm their land for generations to come, and provide employment.

“We think it’s an industry that has real potential for massive growth and for it to be sustainable. To me, it makes sense to grow these botanicals locally if the land and conditions are suitable,” he said.

“We are also exploring opportunities to grow Māori medicinal plants. It is really exciting times for us and we can’t wait for it to progress and grow.”

The botanical growing trials follow on from the sustainable crop rotation trials that began in July with the planting of garlic and faba beans in both North and South Taranaki. Garlic trials are also being held at eight Taranaki secondary schools.

Sowing and planting of other trials, including hemp for fibre production and the remaining rotational trial crops of kumara, sorghum and sweetcorn, will be completed by the end of November.

Other crops already growing with support from the project include avocados, kiwifruit, hops and limes.

Branching Out Project manager Michelle Bauer said it aimed to support the diversification of food and fibre value chains to increase resilience, create value farming businesses, develop new related enterprises, create new jobs and attract fresh revenue and investment to Taranaki.

“We’re thrilled to get started with growing botanicals at trial sites across South Taranaki, Stratford, New Plymouth, and North Taranaki, and to be working with committed landowners of whānau, horticulturalists, and dairy farmers, some of whom are organic.”

In the new year, there will be public open days at growing trial sites for anyone interested in learning more. Follow the Venture Taranaki social channels or email BranchingOut@venture.org.nz to register your interest.