Night markets return to Waitara just in time for summer

A popular event on the summer social calendar is making a comeback in Waitara.

The Waitara Night Markets begins its 2023/24 season on Saturday, November 25 - the first of five planned over the coming months.

The November 25 market will be held on West Quay, alongside the Waitara river, offering free entertainment and kids activities from 5-9pm, as well as chances to buy kai or check out the wares on offer from stallholders.

The first market coincides with the Taranaki Tū Mai festival, which celebrates whānau links and iwi unity in the region.

Over two days from November 24, iwi groups from across the province will come together for the event, which is being hosted by Ngāti Tama.

The market initiative is overseen by He Rau Oranga Trust, with the event squarely focussed on bringing the community together, rather than making money.

Chairperson Tiri Porter is one of seven trustees who have been working hard behind the scenes to make the markets a reality again this year.

Porter, who has been part of the organising group for four years, had seen the grass-roots endeavour grow over time, but said there was always a need to look at offering people a point of difference, due to the number of other markets operating around the district.

Holding the event in the evening and providing fun activities for the children at no cost is a formula which had worked so far, she said.

“We’ve kind of eliminated that barrier to make that free.”

Porter said this was possible due to the support of its funders, which included Taranaki Electricity Trust, New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), Methanex and Te Tai Pari Trust, which is responsible for dishing out grants in the Waitara community from money gained through leasehold land sales.

Some of the challenges to the market over the years included ensuring its survival in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Porter said there was a strong commitment from the trustees to see the enterprise maintain its current momentum into the future.

She said the fact the trust members all had links to the town was another element of its success.

“We’re familiar faces in the community with a genuine heart for the kaupapa.”

In a bid to not only get more people to the November 25 event, including those who had never been before, and to promote the use of public transport in the town, NPDC’s Let’s Go team and Taranaki Regional Council have joined forces to provide a free bus service to and from the market.

Dates for future markets span from December to March 2024, and the venues include West Quay, Otupaiia/Marine Park and Owae Marae.