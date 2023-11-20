Zoe Hobbs claims top honours as Taranaki sportsperson of the year

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs, the 2023 Taranaki sportsperson of the year, produced her best-ever finish at a Diamond League event after sprinting to fourth place in the women’s 100m in Brussels in September.

New Zealand’s fastest female sprinter, Zoe Hobbs, is the 2023 Taranaki sportsperson of the year.

The 26-year-old claimed the top prize at the Taranaki Sports Awards dinner at the Devon Hotel on Friday night, along with winning the sportswoman of the year award for the second consecutive year.

Speaking at the event, Hobbs said she was honoured to be recognised.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to grow up here [in Taranaki],” she said. “It’s given me and my sporting life a chance to be able to take part in different sports.”

Hobbs thanked her past and present support team, including her current coach James Mortimer and parents.

She qualified for the Paris Olympics during a groundbreaking year and her preparations for the event are under way. Sue Pavish was the last female sprinter to represent New Zealand at the event in Montreal in 1976.

“My campaign has already begun for that and I’m really thankful for all of the support I’ve received in my entire athletic journey.”

Hobbs’ season is packed with highlights. She ran the fastest 100m on Australian soil with a 10.97 second victory, and clocked a new personal best and New Zealand record of 10.96 seconds in July.

Domestically, Hobbs reset the New Zealand resident record and the all-comers record twice and broke the New Zealand record three times, picking up her seventh consecutive 100m title.

It came after a successful 2022, where she broke the New Zealand 100m record five times from December 2021 to July 2022.

Hobbs was up against Rugby World Cup winner Kendra Cocksedge, Silver Fern Kelly Jury and Black Sticks players Hope Ralph and Anna and Casey Crowley.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff New Zealand’s top axeman Jack Jordan claimed the Taranaki Sportsman of the Year award. (File photo)

New Zealand’s top axeman Jack Jordan claimed the sportsman of the year award after winning the Timbersports World Trophy for the second year in a row.

Jordan won the trophy in a world record time of 53.56 seconds, more than a second quicker than the previous record, despite a few hiccups during the event’s four disciplines, which could have seen him lose the title.

He picked up a string of placings in the Australian Axeman competition and won the New Zealand Pro Championship for the third year running.

It was stiff opposition for Jordan too, with swimmer Zac Reid, golfer Sam Jones and Ironman Joe Collins nominated.

Jamie Reid and Robin Smith’s speed golf exploits helped them win the senior team award.

Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr said the event was an amazing platform to celebrate, recognise and reflect on amazing individual, team and club achievements.

“We have such a diverse, hardworking and talented pool of athletes, coaches and administrators in a wide range of sports within our region,” he said.

“The strength of Taranaki people was amplified by the inspirational stories of incredible community feats and contributions that we heard throughout the night.”

He was thrilled to see a record 95 nominees and said the calibre was world-class across all the categories.

2023 Taranaki Sports Awards winners:

Sportsperson of the Year: Zoe Hobbs

Hall of Fame: Grant Moorhead (golf) and Jarrad Martin (softball)

Sportsman of the Year: Jack Jordan (woodchopping)

Sportswoman of the Year: Zoe Hobbs (athletics)

Senior Sports Team: Jamie Reid and Robin Smith (speed golf)

Junior Sportsman: Oscar Goodman (basketball)

Junior Sportswoman: Briar Atkinson (bowls)

Junior Sports Team: Taranaki U17

Basketball Official: Anna-Marie Keighly (football)

Volunteer: Sandy Phear (netball)

Coach: Nigel Cash (parasports)

Masters: Shorty Clark (triathlon)

Club: Gymnastica Gym Club

Impact: Wayne Holt (sailing), Zoe Kensington (basketball and touch), Sharlee Mareikura (rugby league), Lucinda Searle (golf), Maurice Shaw (cricket)

This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.