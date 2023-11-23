Two volunteering options for those after something flexible

The Awanui Angels initiative at New Plymouth’s Awanui Cemetery is highly flexible and does not require ongoing commitment from volunteers. (File photo)

Volunteering New Plymouth has traditionally been the main hub for the support of Not for Profit (For Purpose) organisations and groups and people who wish to volunteer since 2003.

In that time many things have changed, and our centre has needed to change with the times.

So, what we do and how we do things are very different to when we first began.

We have a few project groups we are supporting with volunteers who are keen to work from home and meet occasionally for a coffee catchup or meet for an agreed purpose.

Here are more details about two of these projects:

Love Letters for Starship Children’s Hospital: These are cool design colouring-in letters on A4 sheets that are copied, and anyone can colour them in.

When colouring is finished you put your name and town on the back and Volunteering New Plymouth laminate them and send them off to the coordinator of the project.

These are given to children who are in hospital for a period of time and they have their names put up on the wall of their room using these letters.

If you are interested, we can email you the letters to colour, or we can print them off and you can collect them.

Remember that your efforts are a thoughtful and creative way to bring joy and smiles to the faces of young patients at the Starship Children's Hospital, and your kindness can make a positive impact during challenging times.

Awanui Angels: This initiative started with a question by Sarah and Roly Devine of Gabby Starlit HOPE about the maintenance of the cemetery grounds.

This has lead to a group volunteers working with council parks staff.

They meet weekly in summer and fortnightly or monthly in winter – for a few hours, weather dependent, to ensure that the entrance of Awanui Cemetery is looking its best.

They do some of the tasks that are not part of the council’s everyday duties. These include trimming, dead heading, pruning and plant maintenance.

Talking with these angels, they are a great group of people and are supportive of each other too.

There are special arrangements with council’s park department to enable this project to happen and and they are always looking for more people to join them. It does require you to sign up as a NPDC volunteer because the work is on council land.

These are just a couple of projects you can be involved with that do not require ongoing commitment and have a high degree of flexibility.

In my next column I will introduce another new project.

If you are keen to learn more check out our website www.volunteeringnewplymouth.org.nz Or email admin@volunteeringnewplymouth.nz or phone 06 758 8986 and talk to Wendy.

Marie Riordan is the manager of Volunteering New Plymouth.