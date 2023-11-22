Free public meeting on insights into Taranaki region's volcanic future

Two free events will cover the anticipated impact of an eruption of Taranaki Mauga.

The latest research into the impact of an eruption of Taranaki Maunga is to be presented and explained at two free public meetings in New Plymouth and Stratford.

The Tū Mai e Koro Eruptive Insights: Our Volcanic Future meetings will cover how the maunga has behaved in the past and how it might behave in the future.

It will also cover the anticipated impacts of an eruption on people, economy, and environment and be followed by a question and answer session.

Both public events will be livestreamed but those attending are asked to register.

The New Plymouth talk is at the New Plymouth District Council Civic Centre at 7pm on Thursday, November 23. Those intending to attend can register here: https://bit.ly/eruptiveinsights.

The Stratford event will be held at the War Memorial Hall at 7pm on Wednesday, November 29. Those intending to attend can register here:https://bit.ly/eruptiveinsights