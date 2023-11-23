'Twas the fight before Christmas' a merry lead-up to the festive season

Seasoned actor John Lawson plays the burnt out psychologist called Jean Pierre while Emma Walker is the downtrodden mother Mary Harvey in the Little Theatre production of 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas.

REVIEW: You can't help giving a cheer or two for Emma Walker as the comedy 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas comes to a roaring conclusion at New Plymouth Little Theatre.

Walker, as downtrodden mother Mary Harvey, bellows like a dinosaur, bares her fingernails, gnashes her teeth and finally gains some control of her “rotten” children.

For not all is heavenly when her adult children return to their childhood home in the lead up to Christmas. It is a time she is dreading.

We see why when her two daughters and son-in-law arrive and create a battle of monstrous proportions.

Walker is fabulous in the lead role. She juggles and endures many misconstrued moments, a dubious psychologist, a very crazy, nosy neighbour and a dysfunctional family whom she tries hard to continually, but unsuccessfully, please. Her masterful talent is evident as she takes on a multitude of emotions.

However, the stardom is not Walker's alone. New to the stage and making their debut appearances are Sophie Finn and Bailey Thompson.

They also excel, and you would think they are seasoned performers. Finn plays one of the daughters.

Highly strung, Amanda is somewhat dipsy and childish and Finn confidently captures all the nuances of this character.

Thompson is a delight to see in action. Like a well-trained dog he fetches and carries for his “wife” Stella - the other daughter. However, he is secretly salivating over Stella's sister Amanda whom he rather fancies. She is certainly keen on him too. He superbly demonstrates 'packing lightly' to a whole new level.

You have to love the horrible personality that Lydia Marston portrays as the other daughter, Stella or Estelle if you please.

From her stylish, slick appearance to her domineering, manipulative ways, Marston has nailed this character to perfection. You couldn't ask for a better interpretation.

Briar Tucker manages to draw out lots of audience laughs as the somewhat loony conspiracy theorist Ivy, who creeps around the neighbourhood.

Not even 18 trespass notices can deter her. The very realistic backdrop is a fantastic place for her to pop up in.

With great skill, Tucker makes it all look easy, but no doubt wearing a frying pan on your head for a large part of the show is no simple feat.

Rounding off this team of entertaining performers is seasoned actor John Lawson and his ever-crowing rooster.

He plays the role of a burnt out psychologist called Jean Pierre who has had no patients for five years. Drunk by 9am in the morning he has lost the will to live. Lawson manages the French accent well and competently shows his very strong acting talents in this role.

He actually starts the show with a solo act. Although this is a comedy be aware that it does delve into the subject of suicide, so his opening performance is ironically quite sobering.

Fortunately the comic side soon kicks in.

However, here's the thing about 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas. It's not entirely a laugh-a-minute, merry lead up to the festive season.

Playwright Devon Williamson has penned a work that actually makes you stop, catch your breath and think a little. Many of the situations are no laughing matter. They are very real for some at Christmastime.

Director Mary Barron has led this team well, so as we not only enjoy a comic moment or two but pause and think about what some endure. You may well go away appreciating your own family a lot more.

While a jaunty Christmas song plays as you leave the theatre you could even feel very much in the festive spirit.

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas, New Plymouth Little Theatre, November 22-December 9.