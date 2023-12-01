The family home with resident 'ghosts' and seven toilets that could be yours

David and Catherine Swanson are selling their Pātea home which was formerly the Albion Hotel.

A small town hotel which has been home to a large family plus a few ghosts for the past decade is now back on the market.

Albion House on Pātea’s main street, formerly one of the town’s pubs, is the home of David and Catherine Swanson, their eight children, and their online business, Tigerlilly’s natural skincare and soaps.

Now that some of the children have left home, they’re looking to downsize.

They have done a lot of work on the two-storey hotel, but there’s still plenty of scope for a new owner’s ideas and elbow grease.

A tour around the 660m2 building, built in 1903, seems endless, with new rooms and corridors around every corner.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff David and Catherine Swanson on the fire escape, which overlooks PÄtea's main street.

It is a fabulous setting for hide-and-seek games, Catherine said, and the commercial kitchen has been great for catering supersized family meals.

There are seven toilets, and at times, all of them have been occupied at once, David said.

As well as the human residents, there was a ghost or two that visited periodically, the couple claimed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Denim-looking wallpaper and floaty curtains create a peaceful vibe in one of the bedrooms.

Since moving to Pātea, they said they have heard some great stories about the hotel’s past, including about a past cook called Dulcie, with a unique way of making her presence felt.

“I woke up one morning about 3am and thought, who’s cooking bacon,” Catherine said.

“I walked downstairs and there was a really strong smell of bacon being cooked.”

She woke David and her parents, who were staying.

“The four of us could all smell bacon,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Restoring the hotel's office to its original style took David four years, he said.

And a couple of times, she had been looking through the kitchen window and reckoned she saw the old Cobb and Co coach and horses pulling up outside the hotel, as it did four times a day many years ago.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The curving staircase is a feature of the home.

The strange “occurrences” don't bother the couple, who have been steadily renovating the building, including having it rewired, since they bought it.

David did a lot of the decorating work himself, including the office, which took him four years to restore to its original style.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Camouflage wallpaper and curtains add a military air to this bedroom.

Upstairs, the 11 bedrooms have an eclectic mix of styles.

“We let all the kids do their own bedrooms to their own taste,” David said.

“The eldest, who went to a military academy, chose camouflage wallpaper and curtains. If someone wants to do themed bedrooms here, that’s an option.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One of the many bathrooms which have been redecorated.

Catherine, an expert hunter and collector, bought many items second hand and online, including a statue of Amerigo Vespucci (an Italian explorer from whose name the term "America" is derived), who perches at the foot of the rather grand stairs that sweep up from the foyer.

It replaces the original wooden ball that was long gone when they bought the building, Catherine said.

”It just needed something.”