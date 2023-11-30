Council grants deliver festive cheer for towns left out of light festival

Waitara will light up on December 8 with a night market planned to coincide with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.

A trust left “extremely disappointed” after Waitara was cut from the district’s beloved light festival because of rising costs has received some early Christmas cheer in the form of a $17,000 grant.

He Rau Oranga Trust, which oversees the Waitara Night Markets, successfully applied to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) Agility Fund, as did members of the Inglewood community, who were awarded $25,000 to fund Christmas lighting for the town.

The 2022/23 TSB Festival of Lights programme had included a trial of pop-up events in the two north Taranaki towns last January.

However, NPDC previously cited increasing costs associated with the immensely popular event as the main reason for cutting them from the 2023/24 schedule.

Waitara’s grant will financially support a December 8 night market event, which coincides with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The market will be held the day before the Waitara Christmas parade, which is being organised by the Lions Club.

In its letter of support for the Agility Fund application, He Rau Oranga trustees expressed how they had been “extremely disappointed” at NPDC’s decision to ditch support for the Waitara pop-up.

It said the January 15 event attracted 2000 people, and garnered record-breaking stall sales, with most businesses selling out.

At the October 31 council meeting, mayor Neil Holdom put forward a resolution for the applications to be approved under the Agility Fund, which was supported by councillor Anneka Carlson Matthews.

The Agility Fund, which is capped at $200,000, is available for applications which require urgent action and fit with the council's strategic aims.

When put to the vote, the majority of councillors approved the grants.

Ahead of the December 8 event, He Rau Oranga trustee Mayer Te Tau said the group was working closely with the town’s community board and NPDC to “bring something uniquely Christmassy to Waitara”.

This included a showcase of local musical talent and a special guest appearance from Santa.

Te Tau said the grant helped cover essential costs like traffic management, equipment hire and entertainment.

Waitara community board member Jane Parker-Bishop said she was “thrilled” with the support from the council for the December 8 festivities.

“NPDC's participation helps our Waitara community form and maintain relationships that strengthen our community.”

Like others, Parker-Bishop was disappointed that Waitara was left out of the festival programme, but had been encouraged by the enthusiasm of He Rau Oranga trustees to create an event in its place.

“The approval of the Agility funding allows us the opportunity to provide access for those in the wider area to enjoy the Festival of Lights.”

She said NPDC has also provided “wonderful” support for the night markets initiative in general.

Following the pre-Christmas event, the next Waitara Night Market will be held on January 19 at Otupaiia/Marine Park.