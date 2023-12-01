A picture of Taranaki history: A quieter version of Ngamotu

There wasn’t much chance of a traffic jam in Ngamotu/New Plymouth back in 1895 even if everyone was out in their buggy.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections unearths one historical photo relevant to the current date.

Taken in December 1895, this is part of a panorama showing Moturoa with the Sugar Loaf Islands in the background.

Construction of the breakwater at the port only began 14 years before.

Find this and other historical photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here:https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/34491/w-f-gordon-album