Person flown to hospital in critical conditon after serious Taranaki crash

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Taranaki. (File photo)

A person has been flown to hospital in critical condition after a crash near New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to Mataro Rd, between Hickman and Onaero River roads, about 30km east of New Plymouth, after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash just before 5.30pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Central shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire crews were called to the scene by ambulance and had helped to set up a landing site for the helicopter.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, he said.