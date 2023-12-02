Taranaki conservation group fear end to funding will slow momentum

Maia Gibbs from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Mawene Bidois and Mereana Hanrahan from Taranaki Mounga Project recently graduated from their two-year ranger apprentice programme, funded by Jobs For Nature.

Taranaki conservation groups are worried the impending end of Jobs For Nature funding will slow the momentum they've created.

The $1.19 billion Jobs for Nature programme, which has supported hundreds of projects benefiting the environment, was launched in 2020 as part of the Covid-19 recovery package.

Funding will run out by about the middle of 2024, seeing not-for-profit groups working throughout Taranaki going back to relying on traditional funding grants and fundraising from other sources.

In Taranaki, the Jobs For Nature programme has supercharged a lot of work, providing jobs, training and education as well as funding pest control and planting.

The wins are evident around Taranaki Maunga, where the extra labour has helped with laying the traplines that protect kiwi and other birds.

Four conservation apprentices employed by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and Taranaki Mounga Project graduated last month.

Taranaki Mounga Project co-director Sean Zieltjes said the funding had made it possible to extend the trapping network around the south side of the mountain.

“Our project has really benefited, it's been awesome for us.”

In the region’s rugged north and eastern hill country, Te Kōhanga Āhuru (a collaboration between three northern Taranaki iwi: Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga and Ngāti Maru) and East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC) was able to create 22 jobs for full-time and contractor staff, provide good-quality training, and purchase, repair and replace animal traps.

Te Kōhanga Āhuru project administrator Marlene Benson is concerned that the financial sustainability of its pest control projects will be at risk when Jobs For Nature winds down.

Te Kōhanga Āhuru project administrator Marlene Benson said Jobs for Nature promptly suppressed populations of possums, rats, stoats and weasels, bringing a significant increase in birdsong in the forest.

“It’s especially pleasing that many of our young people are now involved too. Creating jobs in our rohe has given some of these people a reason to return home. This puts us into a position to continue managing the forests in our rohe well into the long term too.”

ETEC, a community-led conservation initiative that carries out animal pest control in public and private East Taranaki land between Okoki and Te Wera, extended its operational area by 5000ha to a total of 18,000ha.

This work protects some of Aotearoa’s taonga species including North Island brown kiwi, North Island kōkako, and pekapeka (long-tailed bat).

ETEC general manager Rebecca Somerfield said the funding had helped develop collaboration between the groups.

“Everyone is working together,” she said. “Our research shows that ETEC’s pest control operations alone have resulted in the removal of more than 2100 animal pests in the last financial year. That’s a lot of mustelids, rats, mice, hedgehogs and feral cats that now aren’t threatening our native species.”

East Taranaki Environment Collective general manager Rebecca Somerfield says the funding has helped strengthen the collaboration between the many groups working in conservation in Taranaki.

Both Te Kōhanga Āhuru and ETEC are concerned that the financial sustainability of its pest control projects will be at risk when Jobs For Nature winds down.

Wild for Taranaki general manager Andy Cronin said he hoped the incoming government would look at the significant work that has been achieved in Taranaki.

“In Taranaki, it's been really heartening to see people come together, how we collectively have got on with it. If we were able to access more finding, we could get on with it more.

“The boost has been amazing for conservation restoration in the region, it’s been a massive boost to making a meaningful difference.

There was no indication yet if further funding was likely.

”It's an incredibly tight funding environment at the moment, that poses significant concerns to our member groups who are working so hard with minimal funding on behalf of the Taranaki region.”

Jobs for Nature funding enabled more people to be employed to do the predator control work that protects Taranaki's growing kiwi population on the mountain and in the eastern back country.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust general manager Celine Filbee does expect the end of the funding to slow the region’s momentum.

However, she said there was no expectation when Jobs For Nature was launched that it would continue.

“I’ve worked hard to pick up contract work for a range of organisations and agencies, and the extra funding has factored into us being able to do that, being able to get the equipment, training for staff, having staff with the skills. We’ve been able to do work for the Taranaki Regional Council, Parininihi ki Waitotara, even ETEC,” she said.

“But I’m anticipating we will have to operate with one less staff member.”

Taranaki Kiwi Trust general manager Celine Filbee would like to see government funding handed out to support initiatives like Predator Free 2050.

Thousands of not-for-profit organisations all over the country were reliant on funding grants to do the work required for Predator Free 2050, she said.

“One thing that rankles with me is the governments have made these big statements about Predator Free 2050, Smoke Free and Road to Zero.

“If they’re going to make ambitious statements about ambitious goals, they need to fund them. There’s no expectation that a non-profit group is going to fund Road to Zero, but that does seem to be the expectation for Predator Free 2050.”

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey said Jobs for Nature had given conservation projects all over New Zealand the ability to scale up their operations, resulting in significant biodiversity gains.

“Jobs for Nature has been life-changing for many of these regions, both in biodiversity and its impact on people, and we worry that the discontinuation of the scheme will see an immediate loss in those gains,” she said.