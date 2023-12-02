Best way to experience Taranaki – milk a cow

Members of the Swiss-Belhotel International hotel chain toured Taranaki with chain co-owner Gavin Faull this week, stopping in at Owae Marae at Waitasra as part of their visit to the region. Tiri Bailey talked with the party before they are welcomed on.

There’s a novel way to accommodate overseas visitors wanting to know about Taranaki – get them to milk a cow.

That was one approach taken by Faull Farms in Tikorangi when Taranaki-born owner Gavin Faull brought in top managers from his Swiss-Belhotel International hotel chain to show off his home province.

There was no hand-milking, as such, but half a dozen of the 20-strong party were game to try fitting milking cups to cows’ udders as the farm’s million-dollar rotary milking machine edged past.

Their verdict – yeah, interesting…sort of. The cows? Docile, as always.

Earlier on the first day of the three-day stay, the group was formally welcomed onto Owae Marae in Waitara by Te Ātiawa elders led by Rangikapuoho Bailey (Tohunga Whakairo), Dene Ainsworth, and Taranaki Māori resource teacher Tiri Bailey, and NPDC Te Huinga Taumatua Māori liaison committee chair Gordon Brown.

After they heard a range of speakers and waiata sung by pupils from Waitara East School in the meeting house, the group was served traditional food in the wharekai.

The rest of the day was spent at Trewithen, these days at 488ha one of the country’s biggest dairy farms and set up as a tourist attraction, with its viewing building overlooking the milking machine.

For the best part of a couple of days, hotel managers learned about New Zealand’s agricultural sophistication while they watch cows being milked.

They heard about the farm from Gavin’s middle son, Oliver Faull, and the managing couple, Brent and Amy Stevenson – both from Taranaki farming families and degree-qualified in agriculture and banking.

Later, Gavin Faull, sons Matthew and Edward - and managers expert in finances and fee structures, loyalty programmes and hotel marketing - acquainted the gathering with latest developments in the Swiss-Belhotel International’s gradual recovery from the ravages of Covid-19, which closed many properties.

They learned of plans by Gavin Faull and his business partner, James Tam, to continue expansion, increasing hotels under their management from the current 125 to many hundreds, particularly in China.

He also wants to own more in New Zealand than his current four in Auckland, Napier and Queenstown.