The surfy village going back in time with an old school butcher

The Oakura Meat Co is a chance for Vaughan Coveny to be the type of butcher he always wanted to be.

A new butchery in Oakura is a blast from the past that appropriately has its beginnings in a 1990s summer romance between two teenagers who fell for each other and then drifted apart.

Vaughan and Stacey Coveny opened the Oakura Meat Co and Fine Foods in the old Vertigo Surf shop next to the Butler’s Reef bottle store last Monday.

It’s the type of shop where you can buy a single steak, or a side of lamb, or two pieces of bacon and a half dozen chops and have it all wrapped up in brown paper and handed over with a bit of advice from Vaughan on how to cook it.

The step back in time approach had been a dream of Vaughan’s for years, but it took a rekindling of a decade’s-old romance with Stacey to make it happen.

Originally from Whanganui, Vaughan, a keen surfer, moved to Oakura in the 1990s when he got his first butchery job at Pak ‘n Save in New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Vaughan and Stacey Coveny knew each other as teenagers and reconnected more than 20 years later, moving back to the town where they first met and marrying earlier this year.

It was in Oakura that he first met Stacey and though their summer romance came to a natural end when they moved to different towns, the spark remained.

Some 20 years later they reconnected.

By then Stacey, a travel agent, was living in Auckland and Vaughan was back in Whanganui, but in 2020 they moved back to Oakura together, getting married earlier this year.

Covid put paid to much of Stacey’s work in the travel industry and in conversations with friends at the local pub they raised the idea of a butchery like the town used to have when Rob Watt ran a shop just down the road in the 1980s.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As well as meat, the butchery sells gelato and a large range of condiments and produce.

Their ideas were met with enthusiasm and nostalgia for the relationship people used to have with their local butcher.

When the former Vertigo Surf shop came up for lease, it seemed like the right time for the couple to take the plunge.

For Vaughan, it was a chance to come out of the back room and be the small town butcher he always wanted to be.

That’s the type who comes up with his own recipes for sausages, sells mutton chops if he wants and convinces his regulars to give the flat iron steak a chance.

“I’m a people person. I love the service side of it.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The couple say the village has been extremely supportive of their venture.

For Stacey, it was the opportunity to indulge her inner-foodie.

Though she draws the line at going out the back where the carcasses are butchered, the front of the shop is all her handiwork. Locally sourced pickles, sauces, rubs, chutneys and vegetables complement the meat offerings.

“I love food. I love going to markets, smelling produce, seeing what’s available. I love entertaining and tasting things, and I’ve just always had a bit of a passion for trying lots of stuff,” she said.

Unusually, the Meat Co also includes gelato, though the way Stacey sees it, the Italian ice cream bar makes perfect sense.

“It’s Oakura and it’s one of the most beautiful beaches in New Zealand and there is no rolled ice cream anywhere.”

The pair said though they had brief moments where they questioned what they had done, the response from the community in the first week had been extremely positive.

“We’ve had some wicked feedback from all the locals here. They say this is just what the village needs, we're so pleased you’re here.”