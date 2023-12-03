Stratford Mayor's annual Santa appeal under way

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke with donations from a previous appeal packed up and ready for delivery.

Stratford’s Mayor is preparing for his annual roadie delivering Christmas gifts donated by the community to families who need “a bit of extra joy”.

People have until December 15 to pop their present under the Christmas trees at the Stratford District Council or Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

Mayor Neil Volzke said Christmas wasn’t always a happy time for everyone.

“Many of our residents are in need of bit of extra joy at this time of year, which is what this appeal is all about. I encourage everyone who is able to support the appeal, to please help us put a smile on faces this Christmas and donate a gift.”

Suitable items include books for all ages, hygiene products, non-perishable food (and Christmas Day treats, such as Christmas Cake, chocolate, biscuits, crackers), family board games, summer fun toys (such as sports equipment, outdoor games, something for the beach).

Pre-loved items in good condition can be donated, but not soft toys.

Cash donations and business sponsorships are also welcome.

Confidential nominations of individuals or families who could do with some Christmas joy can be made online. Nominations close on December 8.