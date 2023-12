One person has died at the scene of a serious crash in Taranaki. (File photo)

Police have confirmed one person died at the scene of a serious crash in Taranaki on Friday.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 3, Main North Rd, just west of Urenui after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash at about 11.20am, a police spokesperson said.

“One person died at the scene and two people were transported to hospital with moderate injuries,” they said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.