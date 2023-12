Police are at the scene of a crash in Urenui. (File photo)

A person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 3 in North Taranaki on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Mokau Rd, SH3, after receiving reports a vehicle “left the road” near Urenui just after 10.30am, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said the person was in a serious condition and was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.

One lane was blocked, but had since reopened.