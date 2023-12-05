A way through the disarray of new and old water reforms

Water reform is coming with the previous government’s Three Waters reform making way for the new Government’s Local Water Done Well.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of the New Plymouth District

OPINION: Water reform presents an early challenge for our new government and will financially impact every New Zealand household and business in perpetuity.

The coalition government plans to repeal the existing 3W legislation within 100 days and then commence implementing its policy, Local Water Done Well.

In torching the old reform model, the government will write off up to $3 billion of investment made by the outgoing government and signal next steps by March 2024, refining its policy now it has access to the resources that come with governing.

Unfortunately, that timeline is challenging for councils. In fact, it's thrown their entire planning process into disarray.

Why? Councils are right now collating detailed long term plans (LTP) looking out to 2034, but the outgoing government enacted a law forbidding the inclusion of financial plans for 3W after June 2026. For Auckland and councils further north, it's worse. They were prohibited from all 3W planning to make way for Entity A commencing next year.

It's a mess and it matters. Three waters costs will likely represent the most significant rates increases outlined in council plans across Aotearoa.

Water and wastewater charges will double or triple over the next decade depending on where people live. Costs for stormwater will escalate further.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom says water reform timelines have thrown council planning processes into disarray.

So, back to the Beehive, and our new government has five critical challenges and will need councils to collaborate to help solve them constructively:

1. Ensuring councils can complete their LTPs – by either exempting them from audit requirements relating to water or allowing extensions of up to a year to develop comprehensive water plans.

Solution: A sensible approach would see stop-gap legislation before Christmas enabling both options above and allowing individual councils to choose their approach.

2. Determine the fate of the 300 people working in Government's 3W national transition unit (NTU). The cash burn is rumoured to be north of $600,000 a week. The policy needs to establish what elements from the NTU will be retained to support the coalition's new reform plan.

Solution: Government should seek to salvage the value invested in national water infrastructure design standards and assess the progress made in information technology and human resources while determining which people from the NTU have the skills to efficiently implement the new policy.

3. Solve the core problems of ensuring drinking water is safe and reliable, human waste is kept out of our waterways, dealing with stormwater in the face of climate change and accommodating a million new Kiwis over the next decade affordably.

The new policy must drive improvements in asset management maturity across the nation and facilitate creation of regional or multi-regional water entities.

Solution: The Crown will have to agree to guarantee water company borrowings, much like some parents guarantee their adult children's mortgages. This will address one of the fundamental issues relating to councils' inability to efficiently fund the $100 billion+ due to be invested in this critical infrastructure over the next 30 years.

Information disclosure to benchmark performance. Ensuring water companies understand their assets and publish relevant information for scrutiny by the public and the regulator.

Economic regulation. A necessary step to drive efficiency.

Provision of opt-in shared services including design standards, IT and HR to encourage mergers of council water services into regional or multi-regional water companies to improve efficiency.

Crown funding to assist non-economic rural supplies to strengthen their balance sheets and facilitate mergers with financially viable neighbours.

4. Treaty obligations. While some believe the 3W co-governance discussion was Labour's attempt to distract from the more divisive issue of water ownership, mana whenua now have an expectation to be involved.

Solution: Reward water network operators that can prove authentic collaboration with mana whenua in developing asset management plans with streamlined regulatory arrangements.

Involve mana whenua in the review of existing regulations as per solution 5 below.

5. Resolve the big question about risk. The tone of legislation emanating from Wellington's administrators is highly risk-averse, significantly more so than the rest of New Zealand.

This disconnect is growing and driving up the cost of delivering infrastructure, leading to billions in non-productive capital each year being absorbed to meet a growing list of compliance requirements which undermine our productivity.

Think earthquake-prone building reinforcements. Think traffic management. Think resource management requirements, the Environment Court, the cost of delays, appeals and appeasing objectors to secure consents.

Solution: The new Minister of Regulation must assess the costs and benefits of complying with a wide range of regulations and make pragmatic changes. A robust process would consider the views of the Infrastructure Commission, councils and businesses, mana whenua and the opposition, taking a very long-term view.

The Minister and Government will have to determine just how much non-productive capital NZ Inc is prepared to allocate across compliance on roading, energy, three waters and a raft of other infrastructure investments to meet the expectations of an increasingly risk-averse bureaucracy seemingly oblivious to the law of diminishing returns.

A pragmatic approach to these five challenges would see three phases of reform:

Phase one: The quick tidy-up – repeal unwanted elements of the previous legislation, determine what elements of the NTU to decommission, enable council LTP planning requirements.

Phase two: The substance - require information disclosure and set a timeline and budget for the implementation of economic regulation, enabling legislation for the creation of regional water companies, Crown guarantee details and a deadline for implementation.

Phase three: Optimisation – refine regulatory settings to improve the efficiency of 3W capital and operational expenditure, clarify the specifics of economic regulation and outline arrangements for when councils or regional water companies fail.

There is, of course, one final hurdle … convincing Kiwis the new Government's water reform model will work for everyone.