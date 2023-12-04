Stratford Christmas parade showcases festive fun, rural style

Pipers from the Stratford Pipe Band set a good pace with music to march to as they led the parade.

If Santa ever decides to upgrade his sleigh to a tractor, the Stratford Christmas parade could be the place to find one.

The town’s annual parade on Friday night had a high percentage of tractors, both vintage and shiny new, along with a good line-up of imaginative floats, hot rods, fire engines and even a milk tanker carrying a Christmas message, all led by the Stratford Pipe Band.

Kevin Davidson drove one of the many tractors in the parade.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke rode in the last float with Santa, who had various helpers passing sweets from buckets to children lining the road on both sides.

The parade and a festive market in Prospero Place drew a large turnout, and the weather was overcast but clear.

The kids on the floats waved at the crowd all the way up and down Stratford's main street.

Prizes were handed out for the best floats, with the home school association winning the education section, while Naki Mowing and Z Energy were first with their combined float in the open section, followed by Stratford Pharmacy in second place and Fieldtorque in third place.

Pātea’s annual Christmas parade was held on Saturday but New Plymouth youngsters were unlucky on Sunday, with the torrential rain forcing the cancellation of the parade planned by the New Plymouth Central Lions.