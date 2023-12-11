Taranaki woman's puppy bonanza proves a mixed blessing

Carol with two of the puppies, Hugo and Rufus.

A long-awaited litter of puppies was going to be a bright spot in a very tough year for a Taranaki woman, but she didn’t expect to get more than a dozen.

Carol Galliers of Normanby had spent years trying to breed a litter of large munsterlander puppies, a German breed of gun dog that is uncommon in New Zealand, with successive matings proving unsuccessful.

So she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her dog Vivid’s pups in June after some very costly specialist veterinary assistance, but got a surprise at the number, with 13 pups surviving.

“I’d only expected up to eight, I didn’t expect this many, that threw me quite a bit,” she said.

She planned to keep three of the puppies and sell the others, but the huge litter coincided with a nationwide drop in demand, so she still had seven of the rapidly-growing pups left.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After three failed IVF treatments and then a sperm donor from Australia, getting so many puppies in one go has been a shock, Carol says.

Planning the litter, which was born in August, and caring for the dogs became a welcome distraction in the months after her husband and best mate Bill, 75, died in February, she said.

The couple had farmed together in New Plymouth, Eltham and Stratford, before retiring to their Normanby lifestyle block, where they ran beefies and enjoyed travelling to shows and competitions with their dogs.

“I’ve been too busy to sit down and think about it,” she said.

At the moment, she had 16 dogs, including the puppies’ parents Guilder and Vivid, and grandmother Abbie, plus Dot, a 14-year-old chihuahua, and 9-year-old cavalier king charles spaniel Monty.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mum Vivid has raised all the puppies with help from her dedicated owner.

Luckily, her home was well set up for them, but it had been a crazy few months.

With so many puppies to care for, she was busy round-the-clock, as two of the smallest ones had to have extra feeds, and she divided them into two groups, so their mother could manage to feed them all.

She sold her cattle during the winter, as she did not have enough hours in the day to feed out and move them.

Carol got her first munsterlander about 20 years ago, after seeing them at a breed show, and deciding she would like something a bit different.

Although energetic dogs, they were very affectionate and enjoyed a cuddle on the couch, she said.

“I like them because they give me a giggle, they're clowns,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Carol Galliers with two of the pups on the couch, and their mum Vivid.

Guilder and Vivid were both breed champions, and she competed successfully in obedience, rally-o and fly-gility.

But she wouldn’t be breeding any more, and had the extra puppies listed for sale on Trade Me.

“I’m too old for this, it’s just about killed me,” she said.

Dogs NZ director secretary Steven Thompson said the numbers of puppies being bred were now returning to 2019 levels after soaring nationwide demand and breeding through the Covid years.

“Everybody who wanted to have a dog during Covid has probably got a dog, and as people’s discretionary income has tightened in the current economic climate, we’ve seen a market correction,” he said.

“The boom years are over, we have gone back to normality.”