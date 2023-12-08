Word on the Street: Western Park Rd - the road that isn't there

A paper road around the former Nurses’ Home at Barrett St hospital in New Plymouth was planned but never built. Even though it isn't there it appears on maps.

Some people have noticed a recent curiosity on Google Maps.

It shows a Western Park Rd in New Plymouth, near the sports ground of the same name. Anyone can get directions to it, from anywhere in New Zealand. Yet the road doesn’t exist.

How it came to appear on probably the world’s most popular map system is a mystery, but we do know a road was once planned there.

Back in the 1890s, surveyors had no intention of creating the recreation area we now know as Western Park.

Instead, it was planned that the land would be crossed by both Downe and Bulteel streets. In 1902, however, W. H. Skinner came up with the idea that would change the look of that area of town.

Skinner suggested developing a recreation area there, council agreed, and Western Park began to take shape soon after. It brought a halt to the proposed streets in the area, but not before many freehold land sales had already taken place.

One man who owned a large area of the land on Morley St, opposite the new Western Park, was Jonathon James Russell.

“Jay” Russell was born in Auckland, but his parents eventually settled in Taranaki. As a young man, Russell delivered mail around the province, then operated a cartage business in New Plymouth.

However, horse racing and breeding were his main interests and, before long, they became his main occupations.

As a jockey, he rode Silvio to win the 1887 Great Northern Steeplechase. As a breeder, his most notable winners were Waiuku, in the New Zealand Cup and Uhlan, winner of the Auckland Cup in 1898. This was the first horse race ever filmed in New Zealand and Russell was seen on film, excitedly running on to the course.

Jay died, aged only 49, in May 1902. Very prudent with his money, by then he owned 25 acres in the Morley St area, including an eight room house with stables.

The following year, his widow Ellen decided to sell. The Hospital Board was a keen buyer because it already owned land on Barrett St. After purchasing Russell’s land, it was able to form a larger holding with some land on Dawson Street and plan for a larger hospital on the site.

All that remains of that hospital today is the derelict Nurses’ Home on the Barrett Street corner. It’s that building which, today, is shown on Google Maps as being surrounded by the curiously named Western Park Rd.

In fact, the road approximates a street called West Street, which is shown in the 1890s survey plans. That street never existed. Western Park Rd doesn’t exist either.

Contributed by the Taranaki Research Centre I Te Pua Wānanga o Taranaki at Puke Ariki. Find this and hundreds of other street histories on the Puke Ariki website: https://terangiaoaonunui.pukeariki.com/story-collections/word-on-the-street