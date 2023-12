Now covered in homes, roads, shops and industry, the city of Ngamotu/New Plymouth was a quieter place in 1895.

The other half of last weekend’s panorama, taken looking towards Moturoa and the Sugar Loaves in December 1895.

Paritūtū keeps watch over the railway line into town, completed just 10 years earlier.

Find this and other historic photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here:

https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/34491/w-f-gordon-album