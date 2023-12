It wasn’t until 1964 that the first Māori Catholic priest in Taranaki was ordained.

Taranaki’s first Māori Catholic priest, Robert Harwood, was ordained in New Plymouth on 16 December 1964.

This image shows a crowd gathered outside St Joseph’s School in Lynmouth to celebrate the Catholic Centennial.

Find this and other historical photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here:

https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/113746/catholic-centennial-ceremony