The pōhutukawa trees along the New Plymouth foreshore are blooming their brilliant Christmas red.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – in parts of New Plymouth where the pōhutukawa are blooming at least.

While those near the central city are mostly in flower, the massive stand of the trees near Kawaroa are yet to bloom.

The mixed bag of weather forecast for the weekend might not help the flowers emerge.

Despite now being nine days deep into summer, the weather remains persistently spring-like.

While Saturday is forecast to be fine with a bit of morning and evening cloud (great news for Waitara and Inglewood Christmas parades), Sunday is mostly cloudy and comes with a chance of afternoon and evening showers.

Only the hardiest of sunbathers will be happy with the weekend temperatures.

The high of 22C forecast for Friday will not be matched in the weekend, with MetService forecasting a high of just 19C.