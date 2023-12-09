The marine park redevelopment 50 years in the making

Department of Internal Affairs community development coordinator Dave Haskell has been working for five years to facilitate the upgrade of Otupaiia Marine Park, an upgrade Waitara man Colin King has been pushing for since helping establish the reserve 50 years ago.

When Dave Haskell told Colin King he wanted to help give Otupaiia Marine Park in Waitara a makeover the well-known musician wished him well but didn’t fancy his chances.

”He said: ‘Good luck to you’, because he’d been trying to get it done for 45 years by then. But I said: ‘If you can come and advocate for this, we could have a shot,” Haskell said.

On Friday morning, five years after that conversation, the first stage of the makeover of the riverside reserve was open for business with eight new electric barbecues and half a dozen shaded picnic tables.

Still to come in the four-stage multimillion-dollar project were volleyball and basketball courts, a pump track, skateboard bowl, a playground and water area and a redeveloped boat ramp that would turn the park, which would soon be linked to the Coastal Walkway, into a genuine regional destination.

It was an emotional moment for King, who 50 years before had been the prime instigator in making the park what it was by organising the bulldozing of the sand dunes at the river mouth and the laying of tonnes of river silt to create the expanse of grass that existed today.

And ever since then, apart from when he was a professional musician on the Gold Coast, he’d been pushing for a playground for the kids to finish what he started.

“You don’t realise what it was to what it is today and what I wanted it to be,” he said. “I wanted to see swings and slides and other things for the kids.”

It was Haskell, in his role as community development coordinator at the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) that helped bring King’s vision to life.

Through a series of meetings with the Waitara community, an upgrade of the Marine Park area was one of the top priorities.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The sheltered tables have some of the best views of any picnic spot.

It then came down to Haskell to find out exactly what the community wanted, and with funding from Te Ara Whakamua O Whaitara – the community-led partnership between the town and the DIA – figuring out how to make it happen.

Sheltered areas to sit, eat and cook were on top of the list for the upgrade, which set Haskell on the path to investigate what type of barbecues worked best in other areas of the country, eventually settling on free electric-powered units.

“People really just shied away from this sort of project because they saw it as just too hard. But if you keep going and keep putting your foot in the door to stop it closing, you can make these things happen,” Haskell said.

The new barbecues, for which the New Plymouth District Council installed the infrastructure, were available from 9am to 9pm over summer, and from 9am to 5pm over winter.

The redevelopment project was the first of its kind connected to a co-management relationship between council and Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana (TKTM).

TKTM, a trust controlled by Otaraua and Manukorihi hapū, was responsible for receiving assets and rights acquired under the New Plymouth District Council (Waitara Lands) Act.