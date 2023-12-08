House fire in New Plymouth suburb of Spotswood

Firefighters attended a house fire in the New Plymouth suburb of Spotswood on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters have battled a house fire that gutted a home in New Plymouth’s suburb of Spotswood on Friday.

Fire and Emergency was called at 3.53pm and three fire trucks were sent to the scene.

The property, on Tumai St, was well alight on their arrival. Smoke from the fire could initially be seen from across the city.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The house on Tumai St in New Plymouth was well alight by the time fire crews arrived but was quickly brought under control.

The fire burned through the roof but was quickly brought under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ senior station officer Jason Crowe said they received multiple calls about the house fire.

He said 12 firefighters worked to put out the fire on Friday afternoon.

“And for crew safety, initially we got to work with two hoses and attacked the fire from the outside,” he said.

“The house does have significant fire structure damage which is really sad for the occupants.

“But at least everyone escaped the fire safely.”

Crowe said they were investigating what caused the fire and a fire investigator had been called. All the occupants had been accounted for.

“We're just working on extinguishing any remaining hotspots,” he said.