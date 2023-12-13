Taranaki queen of art Dale Copeland becomes taekwondo master at 80

Taekwondo black belts Conal Page and Kim Goodey, left, and Pauline Flynn, and Brent Flynn, right, have been part of the journey to taekwondo master for Taranaki artist Dale Copeland, centre.

Some of the world’s most accomplished martial artists have been sending 80-year-old Dale Copeland messages of congratulations over the last few weeks.

Copeland, who lives in Puniho in coastal Taranaki, is well known for her assemblage art and also holds a master’s degree in mathematics.

But the thing that set her phone buzzing was her elevation to taekwondo master.

“I can’t quite believe it myself, it’s a great honour,” she said of the achievement, which required years of training and discipline.

Copeland started learning taekwondo 24 years ago, after her daughter Toby, then aged 14, took it up.

“My daughter was too young to drive, but I thought it was good she learnt some self defence, and I couldn't just sit at the side there watching, so we trained together. Then she went to uni, but I kept it up.”

Over the years, Copeland had worked her way up the grades and still practised every day.

“I can't jump as high or kick as hard as a younger person, but I go as hard as I can, all the time. I’d recommend it to anybody. It keeps you fit and mobile.”

Her grading on November 19 involved performing patterns – a series of standardised movements to practice offensive and defensive moves – sparring, and answering questions about taekwondo theory and history before a panel of masters.

“It’s been very stressful. I’m glad it’s over.

“I can’t believe I’m worthy of it, but I wear it with pride. I’m the luckiest person in the universe, people are very kind.”

At her grading, some of her friends presented a unique pattern that was written especially for her some years ago.

“I thought it had been lost, but these four had been practising it in secret, and had t-shirts printed. At the grading, they performed it for me. It was very moving.”

There was one more level above master, grand master, but she was not planning to train for that.

“Now I will sometimes have to sit at the examining table and grade other black belts on the way up to masters,” she said.

ANDY JACKSON In 2012, Dale Copeland was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to art. (File photo)

Although training had now finished for the year, she was still practising every day to keep fit for next year when it started again.

Copeland was one of Taranaki’s best known artists, but was a maths teacher at New Plymouth Girls’ High School and Okato College for many years before switching to art at the age of 42.

She founded the Virtual Tart website and had exhibited her work widely in New Zealand and internationally.

She ran a worldwide collage exchange project for 20 years, did bookbinding, and had written and published five books on taekwondo.

In 2012, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to art.

She said there was no crossover between her interests.

“I’m happy to have them all lurching around in my head. They all make sense, but I don't see any connection between them.”