The office corridoor that gets a 100+ hour Christmas makeover

An end of year Christmas decoration tradition at Methanex, Taranaki, has been supercharged by turnaround business services lead Jo Le Breton, who spends hundreds of hours of her own time transforming her workplace into a festive fantasy land.

For most of the year LeBreton is the turnaround business services lead at Methanex in Taranaki, but in the lead-up to Christmas she does that work as well as hundreds of hours adorning the I.T. team corridor for the holiday season.

What initially began five years ago with a Santa’s Grotto-covered trailer for the company’s social club children’s Christmas party has evolved into an annual tradition of Christmas-themed creations.

This year's display is train station-themed with a hint of Polar Express and Harry Potter. Her creation has taken months of planning, designing and construction.

Mark Dwyer/Supplied Everything is made of cardboard and painted by hand.

She spent weekends and evenings putting together a cardboard train that spans the entire side of the corridor, with piles of luggage, streetlamps, station signage and a treat trolley along the other side.

Her elaborate, interactive displays are entirely made from cardboard.

“I don’t bother to keep track of the hours any more. It’s up in the high hundreds each year. I do it in my own time and this year took a week’s annual leave to get a good start on it,” Le Breton said.

Installation happens over a weekend when colleagues come in to help.

Mark Dwyer/Supplied It even features a working post box where letters to Santa can be sent.

From the train windows and the carriage’s sloped roof, to the train wheel coupling rods and luggage, Le Breton’s attention to detail draws in staff and their families, with children visiting especially to see the annual transformation.

There’s even an operating post box for children to send their wish list to Santa.

“It started small with just a few lights and a bit of décor,” Le Breton said.

“For the last few years, we’ve gone for more of a themed design. It’s funny to look back to see how far we’ve come.”

Mark Dwyer/Supplied Obviously, you only use the Santa hotline in serious present emergencies.

In previous years, she has installed a Christmas village, transforming offices into shops, including a florist, bakery, toy store.

Last year, she designed a Christmas gift production facility with the company’s leadership team depicted as elves to keep the fictional plant running.

“There’s surprise, joy, lots of ‘oooohs’ and ‘aaahs.’ Some can’t believe that it’s all made of cardboard. We see a lot of new faces down the corridor just to take a look and some bring in their families, that’s probably the best part,” she said.