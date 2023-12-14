Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor

Plans for a cycleway along Devon St West and South Rd have been both welcomed and lamented.

Note of thanks for cycleway decision

Just a quick note to say thank you to the Mayor and Councillors who voted in support of the South Rd/Devon St West cycleway.

I know it has been quite the journey with a wide range of views. It is always tricky bringing something to the table many people have not seen before, as a result there can be fear of the unknown.

I grew up in Taranaki and know New Plymouth well. Earlier this year, I hired a bike from Cycle Inn (awesome staff, very helpful) and cycled the proposed cycleway routes. I captured my ride using a GoPro and it is fair to say there are quite a few high-risk areas.

These days I live in Ōtautahi Christchurch. After the earthquakes, our council embarked on a programme to build cycleway coverage across the city.

From this we are seeing a growth in people cycling; not just that, we are seeing people of all ages and abilities travelling by bike and trike. It is a success story.

Mayor and councillors, you have made the right decision to approve this project. Some day in future, a person new to riding a bike will be enjoying the cycleway – their smile will be the biggest thank you.

Allan Taunt, Ōtautahi Christchurch

Congratulations for cycleway decision

Congratulations to our mayor and New Plymouth district councillors for approving the proposed walking and cycling safety improvements along South Rd/Devon St at the council meeting on 6 December.

Much of the Waka Kotahi funding for this work is already approved and if further funding is withheld by the new Government, then at least the council will be able to make a major start on the project and then work toward further funding in future years.

To adequately tackle the problem of climate change, all moves which foster the growth of cycling and public transport must be adopted.

I look forward to the completion of the South Rd/Devon St project and hope that it is the first of many such works which will reduce our dependence on private cars and increase our use of bicycles and buses. Let’s Go.

Colin Bell, New Plymouth

Dismay at cycleway decision

It is with utter dismay that I write this letter regarding the New Plymouth District Council’s call for submissions regarding the proposed new cycle way.

Over seven thousand signatures, hundreds of hours of detailed research by top professional people.

Transport industry, business association, residents all sharing share the plans are not suitable for the area. Neither is the removal of 826 car parking spaces.

The council have requested more meetings, more submissions more work by those who have already explained the faults in the plan.

In summary it appears the council do no research of their own but wait for others to do the work for them via submissions. They then reject the proposals.

One wonders if there would have been any discussion at all if Waka Kotahi had not offered them money.

The cycle ways, in the city area, particularly Tukapa St, have never been maintained. No markings, no painting.

Maybe charity begins at home and get the house in order before the extensions. The last few months have been a huge strain on all affected.

The council needs to pause, refocus and re-plan better outcomes for the ratepayers.

Consider those who live and work along the roads, the elderly disability and workers delivery people.

Consult in a professional way, not in an atmosphere of them and us sitting round a semi-circle while the presenters stand as though in court trying, in a few minutes, pleading for their livelihoods.

It is the season of giving, so give council, do not be a Scrooge. Remember the Ghosts of Christmas past.

Lesley Dowding, Okato

Keep your eye on Ukraine

Yes, there is fighting in Gaza, but let us not lose sight of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Putin is land grabbing, starting with Crimea in 2014, and as the West did nothing, this was annexed by Russia.

Putin is continuing to occupy large areas in East Ukraine and claiming ownership.

He is abducting children from there and also men who are being conscripted into the Russian army.

We in the West need to wake up to what is happening, and support Ukraine, and stop the enemy before it is too late.

Gail Prestidge, New Plymouth

Cartoons not reflecting change

The torrent of spiteful left-wing cartoons in Taranaki Daily News following the election is an insult to your public who voted, clearly, for a change in direction.

Isn't it time to address this and seek a bit better balance?

Chris Purdon, Hāwera

