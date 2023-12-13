Hunt on for man spotted feeding cat in national park in Taranaki

The Department of Conservation is appealing for information about the identity of a man feeding a cat in Egmont National Park/Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki.

The Department of Conservation is hoping the public can help identify the man they claim brought a domestic cat into a national park in October.

Department of Conservation (DOC) staff in Taranaki have circulated a photo of the man on the Pouakai Track in the Egmont National Park/Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki in the hope someone can say who he is.

In the image, the man is shown feeding a pet cat seated on his lap with Taranaki Maunga visible in the background.

The image was taken by a member of the public who encountered the man with the cat and snapped a photograph, which they passed on to DOC.

DOC senior ranger Cameron Hunt said efforts to identify the man were unsuccessful, prompting them to go public with the image and appeal to the public for help.

"This man's face is shown in the photograph – someone must know who he is.

"We don't know if that's his cat, but regardless the animal appears to be in his care and he should not have it within the national park."

Dogs and other pets – such as cats – were not allowed in some conservation areas, such as national parks, as the risk to native wildlife was too great.

The park was home to kiwi, whio and other endangered birds which were all vulnerable to being killed or injured by cats.

The incident followed another in Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki in August last year when two tourists were busted putting jacket-wearing domestic cats into their backpacks while on Taranaki Maunga.

A DOC ranger saw the group and the dressed-up cats and asked them to leave immediately.

STUFF Visitors were spotted with cats in their packs on Taranaki Maunga recently, prompting a warning from DOC about pets being prohibited in the National Park.

That prompted DOC to issue a plea to the public to leave domestic pets at home. Tropical birds and dogs had also been brought into the park.

That plea resulted in a flurry of media and online interest but Hunt said the problem had not gone away.

Under the National Parks Act, owners found with pets in the park can be instantly fined up to $800, with serious or repeat offenders liable to be prosecuted and fined up to $100,000, or imprisoned for up to a year.

Pets may also be seized and impounded if found in a national park or controlled area without a permit.

In August last year DOC senior ranger Dave Rogers said bringing a pet into the park could seem a harmless thing to do but it had potentially deadly consequences for our native wildlife if the pet escaped from its owner’s control.

Anyone who could identify the man in the picture was urged to contact Cameron Hunt on 0272461083 or chunt@doc.govt.nz.